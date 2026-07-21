"You are beating our children and injuring them. Girls were assaulted, and Geetanjali ma'am, Sonam ji's wife, was dragged by her hair. Even our volunteers, who were helping manage the protest, were beaten. It is clear that instructions were given to suppress and intimidate our children. The entire protest site has been damaged, but the agitation will now grow bigger. We will not move until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.