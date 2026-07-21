Police probe violence, tighten curbs as NEET row fuels renewed Delhi unrest
New Delhi: Demonstrators remained at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning, continuing their protest a day after clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Delhi during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.
The clashes erupted on Monday when thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including NEET-UG paper leaks.
Police had imposed prohibitory orders and erected barricades to prevent the march from proceeding further.
After police dismantled the stage and tents at Jantar Mantar, protesters returned to the site. Following a call from the CJP to continue the agitation, demonstrators began arriving at Jantar Mantar early on Tuesday.
A large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel remained deployed at the location.
Speaking to IANS, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.
"Our primary demand is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is why we will continue our protest at Jantar Mantar. After the brutality shown by the Delhi Police yesterday, many more people than those seen yesterday will reach Delhi. This movement will end only after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said.
Ranka alleged that protesters, including women and volunteers, were assaulted during the clashes.
"You are beating our children and injuring them. Girls were assaulted, and Geetanjali ma'am, Sonam ji's wife, was dragged by her hair. Even our volunteers, who were helping manage the protest, were beaten. It is clear that instructions were given to suppress and intimidate our children. The entire protest site has been damaged, but the agitation will now grow bigger. We will not move until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.
Meanwhile, more than 118 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Police Forces were injured during the "violent protests" in the national capital on Monday, police said.
The injured officers included senior officials such as Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner rank officers, who were deployed at the protest site.
In a statement posted on its X handle, the Delhi Police said: "During today's violent protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries."
Police said the situation turned violent when protesters attempted to break through barricades.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the hospital where the injured personnel were being treated. He met the officers, enquired about their condition and praised their efforts.
In a statement, the Commissioner said: "Every injury on the uniform bears witness to dedication to duty."
The protest, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Senior police officials have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.
Prohibitory orders remain in place around sensitive areas to prevent further escalation. Delhi Police have appealed for calm and urged all parties to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
As political and student groups continue their agitation, authorities said maintaining public safety remains the priority.