Veteran Indian actor Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 after battle with cancer

Rawat passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after a battle with blood cancer
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his villain roles in Lagaan and Ghajini, has died at the age of 74, his manager confirmed Tuesday.
Rawat passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after a battle with blood cancer that had relapsed, manager Siddharth Tiwari said. He had been hospitalised for over a month.
He is survived by his wife and son, Vikramaditya.
News of his death was confirmed by actor Yashpal Sharma, Rawat's longtime colleague and co-star, in a tribute posted to social media. Condolences have since poured in from across the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries.