NEET-UG row: Nagpur student faces twist after Abu Dhabi centre mix-up claim

"I don't call the NTA's statement wrong, because they must have some proof. But this did not happen from our side. Someone must have done this mischief. Who is that person? NTA and us got defamed. If we were not so determined, the child could have done something else too. It did not happen from our side. Why would we want to go outside and give the exam. We have no source there, no relative, no passport, no money, nothing. Why will we send him to Abu Dhabi," he added.