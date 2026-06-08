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NEET paper setters put under lockdown as India battles leak fears

Experts isolated as officials roll out unprecedented security measures for June 21 retest

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate) is India’s nationwide entrance examination for medical colleges and is the primary route into MBBS and other undergraduate medical programmes.
NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate) is India’s nationwide entrance examination for medical colleges and is the primary route into MBBS and other undergraduate medical programmes.
IANS

The experts preparing question papers for India’s NEET-UG re-examination have been placed under lockdown at a secret location, cut off from phones, laptops and internet access as authorities mount an unprecedented effort to prevent a repeat of the paper leak scandal that rocked the country’s largest medical entrance test.

According to a report by The Times of India, paper setters, moderators, translators and other personnel involved in the confidential stages of question paper preparation have been moved to a highly secured facility and placed under strict isolation protocols until the examination concludes on June 21.

NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate) is India’s nationwide entrance examination for medical colleges and is the primary route into MBBS and other undergraduate medical programmes. More than 2.2 million candidates are affected by this year’s controversy.

The extraordinary measures come after the original NEET-UG examination held in May was cancelled amid allegations of paper leaks and irregularities, triggering investigations, arrests and weeks of uncertainty for more than 2.2 million candidates.

Inside the lockdown

Officials familiar with the arrangements told The Times of India that all forms of external communication have been effectively eliminated.

Mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches and other personal electronic devices have been prohibited, while internet access and outside contacts have been tightly restricted. Entry and exit from the facility are being monitored and documented, with access limited to authorised personnel.

The lockdown is only one component of a much broader security overhaul designed to safeguard every stage of the examination process.

A multi-layered security operation

Authorities have introduced enhanced oversight across the entire examination chain, from question paper creation and translation to moderation, printing, packaging, storage, transportation and final distribution.

The process has been compartmentalised so that no individual or group has access to the complete operation, reducing the risk of leaks or unauthorised disclosures.

Transportation of question papers has emerged as a major focus area. According to the report, authorities have even explored the use of Indian Air Force aircraft and other high-security logistical arrangements to move examination materials across the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reportedly directed officials to address every vulnerability exposed during the earlier examination cycle and ensure that the retest is conducted without compromise.

Fighting a second battle online

Even as authorities focus on securing the examination itself, they are also confronting a parallel challenge: misinformation.

In recent days, social media posts, Telegram channels and messaging groups have claimed that the June 21 question paper has already been leaked and is available for purchase.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed the claims as false and fraudulent, warning students and parents against falling for scams. Officials have also warned that those spreading misinformation or attempting to exploit candidates will face legal action.

Authorities are now conducting round-the-clock monitoring of social media platforms, messaging apps and online forums to identify fake question papers, suspicious activity and misinformation campaigns.

A critical test for the NTA

The re-examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode on June 21 from 2pm to 5.15pm across 551 cities in India and 14 overseas locations.

But for the government and the NTA, the stakes extend far beyond conducting another entrance test.

The examination has become a crucial test of the agency’s ability to restore public confidence after one of the most serious controversies in its history. The original leak allegations not only disrupted the futures of millions of aspiring medical students but also raised broader concerns about the integrity of India’s competitive examination system.

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