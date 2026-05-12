NEET UG 2026: ‘Mastermind’ arrested in Jaipur as leak probe spreads across states — What to know

NEET UG is the gateway to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other medical courses across the country, with more than 22 lakh (2.2 million) aspirants appearing every year in hopes of securing seats in top medical colleges.

Following the developments and preliminary findings, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET UG 2026, saying the decision was taken to protect fairness, transparency and the credibility of the examination process. The matter has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

But this year’s exam was quickly engulfed in controversy after allegations surfaced that a circulated “guess paper” contained questions strikingly similar to the actual test conducted on May 3. The case was initially probed by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), which questioned multiple suspects over the alleged leak, Indian media reports said.

“The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly,” it said.

In a statement posted on X, the NTA acknowledged the hardship caused to students and families but said the cancellation was necessary to protect trust in the national examination system.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.