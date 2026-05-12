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NEET UG 2026: ‘Mastermind’ arrested in Jaipur as leak probe spreads across states — What to know

From Telegram claims to CBI inquiry: Inside the controversy

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The National Students' Union of India activists protest outside Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi against the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination.
The National Students' Union of India activists protest outside Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi against the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination.
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Dubai India’s biggest medical entrance examination has been cancelled after alleged paper leak claims triggered a nationwide controversy and a multi-agency investigation.

Meanwhile, the probe widened further after NDTV reported that alleged ‘mastermind’ Manish Yadav had been detained in Jaipur as investigators expanded the NEET paper leak investigation across three states.

NEET UG is the gateway to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other medical courses across the country, with more than 22 lakh (2.2 million) aspirants appearing every year in hopes of securing seats in top medical colleges.

But this year’s exam was quickly engulfed in controversy after allegations surfaced that a circulated “guess paper” contained questions strikingly similar to the actual test conducted on May 3. The case was initially probed by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), which questioned multiple suspects over the alleged leak, Indian media reports said.

Following the developments and preliminary findings, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET UG 2026, saying the decision was taken to protect fairness, transparency and the credibility of the examination process. The matter has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

What triggered the controversy?

The biggest concern was the alleged similarity between questions circulating before the exam and the actual NEET paper conducted on May 3.

Online discussions and reports claimed that nearly 140 questions matched alleged leaked material. While officials have not confirmed the exact number, the allegations sparked nationwide outrage among students and parents.

Was there a paper leak?

The NTA did not directly use the term “paper leak” in its official statement.

However, multiple reports and investigation-linked developments pointed to alleged malpractice networks, especially in Rajasthan, leading authorities to conclude that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

Why is Rajasthan’s Sikar region being discussed?

Investigators reportedly focused on alleged coaching-centre and exam-centre links in Rajasthan’s Sikar region.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) launched an investigation into suspected irregularities connected to the exam.

What role did Telegram play?

After the exam, alleged Telegram videos, screenshots and question documents claiming links to the NEET paper leak circulated widely on social media.

These viral claims intensified pressure on authorities and fuelled demands for cancellation.

When did NTA receive inputs about malpractice?

According to the agency:

  • Inputs regarding alleged malpractice were received on the evening of May 7

  • The matter was escalated to central agencies on May 8

  • Investigative findings were later shared with the government

How many students are affected?

Around 22.79 lakh candidates had registered for NEET UG 2026, making it one of the world’s largest entrance examinations.

The exam was conducted:

  • Across 551 Indian cities

  • In 14 international cities

  • At over 5,432 centres

What security measures were originally in place?

The NTA said the exam was conducted under extensive security arrangements, including:

  • GPS-tracked transportation of papers

  • AI-assisted CCTV surveillance

  • Biometric verification

  • 5G jammers at centres

  • Over 6,000 observers

  • Deployment of more than two lakh personnel

Despite these measures, authorities concluded the exam’s credibility had been compromised.

Will students have to register again?

No.

  • The NTA confirmed:

  • Existing registrations will remain valid

  • Students do not need to apply again

  • Previous exam-centre preferences will carry forward automatically

Will candidates have to pay the fee again?

  • No additional fee will be charged.

  • The agency also said fees already paid by candidates will be refunded.

When will the re-exam be held?

Fresh examination dates have not yet been announced.

The NTA said:

  • A new schedule will be released soon

  • Fresh admit cards will be issued before the re-exam

What did NTA say about the decision?

In a statement posted on X, the NTA acknowledged the hardship caused to students and families but said the cancellation was necessary to protect trust in the national examination system.

“The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly,” it said.

What happens next?

The focus now shifts to:

  • The CBI investigation

  • Findings from Rajasthan SOG probes

  • Identification of the scale of alleged irregularities

  • Announcement of revised NEET UG 2026 dates

For lakhs of medical aspirants, the uncertainty continues as they await clarity on the new examination schedule.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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