GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

NEET-UG 2026 update: New exam date, admit card schedule; CBT mode from next year

NEET-UG re-exam on June 21 with city preference option for students

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
NEET-UG to go fully computer-based from 2025 after leak-triggered reforms
NEET-UG to go fully computer-based from 2025 after leak-triggered reforms

India’s medical entrance examination NEET-UG will move to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday, in the wake of the ongoing paper leak controversy.

The minister said the reform is aimed at strengthening examination security and preventing future irregularities after the 2026 NEET-UG cycle was disrupted and later cancelled.

“The root issue will be addressed from next year. NEET will be conducted as a computer-based test instead of OMR sheets,” he said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Re-exam scheduled for June 21, admit cards on 14

Pradhan confirmed that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, with admit cards to be issued by June 14.

A detailed public notice outlining revised instructions will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the exam.

Full fee refund and student-friendly measures

The minister announced that all candidates will receive full fee refunds and will not be charged for the re-examination.

He also said students will be given a one-week window to select their preferred examination city again, allowing those who relocated earlier to update their choices.

Exam timing extended and logistics support planned

To improve examination-day processes, Pradhan said the exam duration will be extended by 15 minutes, with the test now scheduled to conclude at 5:15 pm instead of 5:00 pm (local time).

He added that coordination with state governments will be undertaken to ensure transport support and minimise logistical challenges for candidates.

Paper leak traced after complaints over “guess papers”

According to the minister, NEET-UG was conducted on May 3, but complaints surfaced by May 7 alleging that questions matched those in circulating “guess papers”.

Preliminary inquiries by the government and the National Testing Agency began immediately before the case was escalated to central agencies.

“Within three to four days, it became clear that the paper had been leaked under the guise of guess papers,” he said, adding that the exam was cancelled on May 12 in the interest of students.

CBI investigation into leak network

Pradhan said the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a detailed probe into the leak and the entire chain of those involved.

He warned that strict action would be taken against all individuals responsible, whether inside or outside the NTA.

“No one will be spared,” he said, adding that the network behind exam malpractice will be dismantled.

Zero-tolerance stance on exam malpractice

Reaffirming the government’s position, the minister said there will be zero tolerance for exam mafias and anti-social elements.

He said safeguarding student trust remains the top priority and warned against attempts to spread misinformation or disrupt the re-exam process.

“This is a long battle against exam mafias. Those trying to create fear will face punishment,” he said.

NTA reforms and long-term overhaul

Pradhan said the National Testing Agency (NTA) continues to undergo reforms and remains accountable for conducting high-stakes examinations.

He noted that recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee had already been implemented, but the latest breach exposed further systemic vulnerabilities.

He added that CBT mode is significantly more secure than OMR-based testing and will help reduce risks linked to cyber-enabled malpractice.

Student support measures strengthened

To ease candidate burden, the government will refund all examination fees and ensure the re-exam is conducted free of cost.

Pradhan also confirmed that students will be allowed to reselect exam cities, with authorities preparing logistical support wherever required.

Broader examination system under review

The minister said the government is working to strengthen the entire examination chain to achieve “zero-error” conduct in future national tests, signalling a wider overhaul beyond NEET-UG alone.

Related Topics:
indiaEducation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Millions of medical aspirants to retake exam as CBI probe into leaks widens.

New date announced for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam

2m read
The National Students' Union of India activists protest outside Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi against the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination.

NEET UG 2026: Leak ‘mastermind’ held— What to know

3m read
NTA confirmed that the May 3 exam was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres. (for illustrative purposes only)

NEET UG 2026 cancelled: New exam dates to be announced

2m read
Hema Malini honours late Dharmendra’s memory.

Emotional Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra

2m read