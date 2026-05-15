NEET-UG re-exam on June 21 with city preference option for students
India’s medical entrance examination NEET-UG will move to a fully Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday, in the wake of the ongoing paper leak controversy.
The minister said the reform is aimed at strengthening examination security and preventing future irregularities after the 2026 NEET-UG cycle was disrupted and later cancelled.
“The root issue will be addressed from next year. NEET will be conducted as a computer-based test instead of OMR sheets,” he said.
Pradhan confirmed that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, with admit cards to be issued by June 14.
A detailed public notice outlining revised instructions will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the exam.
The minister announced that all candidates will receive full fee refunds and will not be charged for the re-examination.
He also said students will be given a one-week window to select their preferred examination city again, allowing those who relocated earlier to update their choices.
To improve examination-day processes, Pradhan said the exam duration will be extended by 15 minutes, with the test now scheduled to conclude at 5:15 pm instead of 5:00 pm (local time).
He added that coordination with state governments will be undertaken to ensure transport support and minimise logistical challenges for candidates.
According to the minister, NEET-UG was conducted on May 3, but complaints surfaced by May 7 alleging that questions matched those in circulating “guess papers”.
Preliminary inquiries by the government and the National Testing Agency began immediately before the case was escalated to central agencies.
“Within three to four days, it became clear that the paper had been leaked under the guise of guess papers,” he said, adding that the exam was cancelled on May 12 in the interest of students.
Pradhan said the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a detailed probe into the leak and the entire chain of those involved.
He warned that strict action would be taken against all individuals responsible, whether inside or outside the NTA.
“No one will be spared,” he said, adding that the network behind exam malpractice will be dismantled.
Reaffirming the government’s position, the minister said there will be zero tolerance for exam mafias and anti-social elements.
He said safeguarding student trust remains the top priority and warned against attempts to spread misinformation or disrupt the re-exam process.
“This is a long battle against exam mafias. Those trying to create fear will face punishment,” he said.
Pradhan said the National Testing Agency (NTA) continues to undergo reforms and remains accountable for conducting high-stakes examinations.
He noted that recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee had already been implemented, but the latest breach exposed further systemic vulnerabilities.
He added that CBT mode is significantly more secure than OMR-based testing and will help reduce risks linked to cyber-enabled malpractice.
To ease candidate burden, the government will refund all examination fees and ensure the re-exam is conducted free of cost.
Pradhan also confirmed that students will be allowed to reselect exam cities, with authorities preparing logistical support wherever required.
The minister said the government is working to strengthen the entire examination chain to achieve “zero-error” conduct in future national tests, signalling a wider overhaul beyond NEET-UG alone.