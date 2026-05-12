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NTA cancels NEET UG 2026, fresh exam dates to be announced

According to NTA, the move comes 'with the approval of the Government of India'

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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NTA confirmed that the May 3 exam was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres. (for illustrative purposes only)
NTA confirmed that the May 3 exam was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres. (for illustrative purposes only)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3, 2026, and confirmed that the test will be conducted again on dates to be announced later. The decision was shared in an official statement on the agency’s X account on May 12, 2026.

According to NTA, the move comes “with the approval of the Government of India” following an investigation and inputs reviewed in coordination with central agencies and law enforcement authorities. The agency said the current examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

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Fresh exam dates and revised schedules for admit cards will be communicated through NTA’s official channels in the coming days. Candidates and parents are urged to rely solely on official announcements and avoid unverified information circulating online.

The statement also noted that the matter had been referred to central agencies on May 8, 2026, for independent verification and necessary action, in line with ensuring the fair, secure, and credible conduct of national examinations.

NEET UG 2026 under scrutiny over alleged paper leak

The NTA issued a statement on Sunday regarding alleged irregularities linked to the NEET UG 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). The agency confirmed that the May 3 exam was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres.

Question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles with unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination halls were monitored via AI-assisted CCTV from a central control room, with biometric verification of each candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

The agency received inputs concerning potential malpractice on May 7, which were escalated to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action. The investigation is ongoing, and the NTA stressed it will not pre-judge the inquiry or speculate on its outcome. “Whatever the agencies determine — including findings that may require further action — will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure,” the statement said.

Addressing candidates and their families, NTA emphasized that the integrity of the majority of aspirants “is not in question, and will not be devalued.” The agency urged patience while the investigation continues and confirmed that any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education.

NEET UG remains one of India’s largest undergraduate entrance exams, serving as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programs across the country.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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