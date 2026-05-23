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NEET UG 2026 fee refund window opens: Last date, eligibility and how to apply

No extra fee for re-NEET; existing registrations, centres to be carried forward

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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NEET UG 2026: Refund portal opens; candidates can submit bank details till May 27
NEET UG 2026: Refund portal opens; candidates can submit bank details till May 27

The National Testing Agency has opened the online refund window for candidates who paid fees for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.

According to a joint notification with the National Medical Commission, eligible candidates can now submit their bank account details through the official portal — neet.nta.nic.in — to process fee refunds.

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The move comes after the earlier NEET UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21, with over 22 lakh candidates expected to appear.

Refund window open till May 27

The NTA has confirmed that the refund submission window is open from May 22 to May 27 (till 11:50 pm). Candidates must complete the process within this timeline, as no extensions are expected.

Once submitted, bank details cannot be edited or corrected, the agency warned.

Details required for refund

Applicants must provide key banking information, including account holder name, account number, bank name and IFSC code.

Candidates may also upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque to reduce the risk of transaction failure.

The NTA has also cautioned candidates and parents against initiating any “chargeback” requests through banks for the examination fee.

How to apply for NEET UG refund

  • Visit neet.nta.nic.in

  • Log in using application credentials

  • Click on the refund link

  • Enter bank details carefully

  • Download and print the confirmation page for reference

Important instructions for candidates

  • No fresh registration is required for the re-NEET exam

  • Existing registration data and exam centres will be carried forward

  • No additional examination fee will be charged

  • Admit cards will be issued afresh before the re-exam

  • Updates will be shared through official NTA channels

Helpline for assistance

Candidates facing technical issues can contact:
Phone: +91-11-40759000
Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Applicants are advised to complete the refund process early to avoid last-minute technical delays on the portal.

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