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NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Admit card expected soon, new timings and key changes

NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit cards to be released soon by NTA

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Admit card release, new timings and key changes
NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Admit card release, new timings and key changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination shortly. The exam is scheduled for June 21, 2026, after the earlier test was cancelled due to alleged irregularities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier stated that admit cards would be issued by June 14, 2026.

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Exam timing revised with extended duration

The re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, offering a total duration of 195 minutes. The exam window has been extended by 15 minutes to accommodate administrative formalities at the beginning and end of the test.

According to the NTA, the adjustment ensures that procedures such as candidate verification and signing do not reduce actual exam time.

More rough work space for candidates

To improve convenience, the NTA has increased rough work space in the question paper booklet from two pages to four. These pages will now be placed at both the beginning and end of the booklet.

Officials said the revised format is especially helpful for left-handed candidates and provides greater flexibility during calculations.

Exam to be held across India and abroad

The NEET UG re-exam will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and password.

The portal for submitting scribe details for PwD/PwBD candidates will remain open until 11:50 pm today.

The Indian Air Force has been deployed to assist with secure transportation of question papers across examination centres.

Security and government assurance

Authorities have assured strict monitoring and security arrangements for the re-exam. The Cabinet Secretary has warned of strong legal action against anyone attempting to disrupt or compromise the examination process.

The government has also dismissed rumours claiming that question papers are being printed at a Finance Ministry press, calling such reports false.

Re-NEET admit card: How to download hall ticket

Once released, candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:

  • Visit neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on “NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026” under Candidate Activity

  • Enter application number and password

  • Submit details and download the PDF admit card

  • Print a copy for exam day use

What is NEET UG

The NEET UG exam was originally held on May 3 but was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the case.

Officials say the revised examination aims to ensure a fair, transparent and secure process for lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

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