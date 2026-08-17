Dubai event sees Indian diaspora pledge support for PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision also
Dubai: Hundreds of Indian expats on Sunday night took a pledge of loyalty and commitment to the UAE and its leadership, in a moving highlight of an event marking India's 80th Independence Day in Dubai.
The gathering, organised by the Indian People's Forum (IPF), one of the largest community associations representing Indian expats in the UAE, saw participants collectively recite a pledge of allegiance to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The pledge described him as a leader who "provides us with security and safety" and a "guiding light in dedication, service, and love of country."
The pledge reached its most powerful moment when participants, speaking as one voice, addressed the President directly: "Your Highness, we commit to you, before God and the nation: that, under your leadership, we shall always be loyal to this dear country."
The declaration, recited by the gathered community, went on to affirm a commitment to living together in peace and harmony, and to passing on the UAE's core values to future generations.
Later in the evening, the Indian participants took a second pledge, this time expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 — India's goal of becoming a fully developed nation by the 100th year of its independence — and the seven-point Saptadhara framework he outlined during India's Independence Day address.
The Saptadhara, or “seven streams of strength,” identifies seven priority areas for India’s growth: manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti (integrated infrastructure and connectivity), defence, the green and blue economies, and India’s soft power and culture.
Reciting the pledge together, the participants promised to "contribute positively, responsibly, and consciously" to its core values, honouring the seven streams that Saptadhara represents and pledging to protect natural resources, uplift their communities and act with purpose so that their "daily footprint supports a sustainable, thriving future for generations to come."
UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, who attended as a the chief guest and joined the Indian expats in taking the pledge of commitment and loyalty to the nation, praised the Indian community for writing a "unique successful story" in the Gulf countries.
He described it as a model of the contributions that helped transform the UAE into a global economic powerhouse.
Speaking on bilateral trade, Dr Al Zeyoudi said the two countries had taken several steps together, “investing in each other's success and advancing a shared vision that will unite our nations for generations to come."
He pointed to the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the UAE's first trade deal outside the GCC and India's first with another nation, which he said had propelled non-oil trade to $29.3 billion in the first half of the year despite the regional tensions, keeping both countries on track toward a $200 billion target by 2032.
The minister described the event as being "as much a celebration of India's future as its past," adding that while India could look back on the tremendous strides it has taken, it could also look ahead to the opportunities still to come, with the UAE standing as an essential partner in that ambition and an essential stakeholder in its success.
Another main guest and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty joined the audience in taking both the pledges.
He called the UAE, and Dubai in particular, "an extension of our very own India," praising the nation's and the community's resilience through crises.
"Come crisis, come rain, come storm, I know this is one community that has always stood the test of time."
He also spoke about his project in the UAE, The Falcons of the Majlis show, aimed at supporting young founders, and offered to help Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE connect with the show through the IPF.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal highlighted the UAE leadership's strong recognition of and trust in the Indian community, thanking the country for the opportunities given to more than 4.5 million Indians.
He cited the allocation of land for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and support for a crematorium in Ras Al Khaimah as tangible signs of that recognition, describing the diaspora as a "living bridge" between the two nations.
Referring to Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Saptadhara framework, he urged every Indian abroad to contribute across its seven priority areas, calling it "not only a vision for Indians living in India, but a shared national commitment for the entire Indian diaspora."
Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy reaffirmed the Consulate's commitment to the community, particularly on consular and passport services, and thanked residents for their patience during the recent transition to a new outsourced service provider.
He described the diaspora's pledge of allegiance to the UAE as a touching reflection of its respect for its Karmabhumi (land of work) while retaining its bond with its Mathrubhumi (motherland) and encouraged expats to also pledge support for India's development, stressing this should complement rather than diminish their commitment to the UAE.
IPF president Jitendra Vaidya pointed out that the government of the UAE has given everyone in the country an equal opportunity to grow according to their capacity.
“We have thousands of examples including that of people who came here with nominal salaries becoming multi-millionaires and billionaires,” he highlighted.
Vaidya recalled how the UAE government had supported residents through the Covid-19 pandemic. He shared that authorities had spent more than Dh200,000 on his own treatment. “The beauty of it was that the same care was extended to blue-collar workers as well.”
He credited President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's declaration that "every resident is an Emirati" during the recent period of crisis, easing the concerns of several families.
He noted that PM Modi had personally thanked the President for the remark, adding that it was this spirit that inspired the mass pledge of commitment during the 80th Independence Day celebration.
Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee Sidharth Balachandran described India's economic transformation as a new "Gilded Age," built around the goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
He said the significance of this growth lay not just in scale but in ensuring prosperity reached every section of society, linking this to the Saptadhara vision and the deepening India-UAE partnership.
The evening also featured cultural performances celebrating India's heritage, with more than 100 participants paying vibrant tribute to the country and its freedom fighters.
A segment presented by Children of Determination stood out as one of the most moving moments of the night.
Another highlight was a special historical character presentation featuring portrayals of figures from India's past, including freedom fighters, kings and queens, with depictions of India’s Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing appreciation from the audience.