Kerala designer's Sharjah heritage artwork featured on 6 stamps issued by Emirates Post
Sharjah: For years, Indian expats in the UAE have made headlines for their passion for collecting postage stamps. Now, an Indian expat from Kerala has found himself on the other side of the story: not as a collector, but as the designer behind a set of UAE stamps.
Muhammad Bilal, 28, a senior designer with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, has had six of his designs turned into commemorative postage stamps by Emirates Post, marking what appears to be the first such recognition for an Indian expat designer in the UAE.
The stamps, issued in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to mark the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days in February 2026, are based on the festival's visual identity and its theme, "The Glow of Authenticity".
The institute has described the issue as the first commemorative stamp for Sharjah Heritage Days.
For Bilal, the honour was all the more surprising because he did not know his work had been selected for the stamps until he saw images of them.
Speaking to Gulf News on Tuesday, Bilal said he had created eight designs for the visual branding of the festival this year, each carrying its own name.
However, he had no idea six of the eight designs he had created were being considered for a stamp collection at all.
"I had no clue about this. I had never even dreamt about this," he said.
He recalled first realising his designs had been used when the head of the media department, Noura Al Khayal, sent him images of the stamps.
"I was shocked and super happy," he said.
Inspired by this year's theme, described by the institute as the Glow of Authenticity, the collection features six designs, each built around symbols that capture the essence of the Heritage Days event and the enduring authenticity it represents.
The six designs are named the cannon of joy (embracing the celebration of shared happiness), the spirit of authenticity (paying tribute to heritage and identity), the joy of return (reflecting the deep bond with the land, homeland, and origins), the light of the path (finding inspiration in timeless values carried across generations), the blessing of the home (representing stability, unity, and the essence of family) and steps for the future (highlighting progress rooted in genuine tradition).
Bilal said he had used three photographs taken by photographers from the institute and three that he shot himself, weaving them into the visual identity he developed for the campaign.
Sharing his pride in the project, Bilal posted on social media. "Proud that I had the opportunity to design the full visual experience for Sharjah Heritage Days 2026, Glow of Authenticity. From concept to execution, every detail was crafted with deep respect for the rich cultural legacy of Sharjah," he wrote.
He highlighted that he was grateful for the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose continuous support preserves and celebrates the emirate's heritage.
He also thanked the institute's chairman, Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, for his trust and guidance throughout the journey, and Nadia Al Sahlawi, head of marketing, for her constant support and collaboration.
Speaking to Gulf News, Nadia Al Sahlawi said the recognition through the commemorative stamps was a source of great pride for everyone at the organisation.
"Every year, Sharjah Heritage Days adopts a distinctive slogan and theme, and Bilal has played an important role in bringing these themes to life through their visual identity over the past several years. His work has consistently resonated with audiences and captured the spirit and essence of the festival."
"We are delighted and proud to see this creative journey recognised through the issuance of UAE postage stamps. We congratulate Bilal and everyone who contributed to this initiative and helped transform its vision into a lasting symbol of our heritage," she said.
For Bilal, that longevity is part of what makes the postage-stamp recognition so meaningful.
"I have been working with the institute for nine years and have witnessed how it boosts Sharjah's cultural identity under the guidance of our chairman. I am so grateful that I could contribute in my own way to popularising Sharjah's culture and heritage.”
Unlike campaign branding, which may have a limited lifespan, the designs will have a lasting legacy through their appearance on commemorative postage stamps, he pointed out.
Bilal described the stamp project as the proudest moment of his professional life, saying the recognition has been a source of immense pride for him and delight for his family.
"I'm so glad that the branding I did for our institute became something that the UAE itself is proud of," he said.
His connection with the UAE government runs deeper still, as his father, Hameed KT, also works at the same institute.
"I am so glad and grateful that I am able to work for the government that has helped my father raise me," he said.
Sharjah Heritage Days has been a fixture on the Emirati and wider Arab cultural calendar for more than two decades.
Its 23rd edition ran from February 4 to 15, in the Heart of Sharjah district, with Emirates Post partnering with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to release a commemorative stamp collection marking the occasion.
The festival celebrates heritage through traditional crafts, local cuisine, performing arts and interactive experiences, while also offering a platform for cultural contributions from around the world.
This year, it featured participation from 27 countries, with more than 265 artisans presenting 40 traditional crafts, 20 forms of folk chants, and 41 Arab and international folk groups delivering a total of 1,173 performances.
Bilal's other artworks for the festival have adorned billboards on Sharjah's streets. He has also created the marine route map for the waterway from Al Ghubaiba in Dubai to the Heart of Sharjah, under the guidance of the institute's chairman.
In a new initiative launched this year, visitors to the festival could take free boat rides from Al Qasba to the Heart of Sharjah along this waterway route during Sharjah Heritage Days.
Bilal said his work at the institute has also taught him more about the UAE beyond design. He has learnt Arabic and developed a deeper understanding of the country's culture, heritage and Emirati traditions. He credits his colleagues and members of the Emirati community for helping him along the way.
Bilal's journey as a designer began in Kozhikode, Kerala, where he developed a passion for art and painting during childhood. After completing Grade 12, he pursued a design course and started working at an advertising agency at the age of 18.
Since arriving in the UAE in 2017, his work has extended well beyond the Heritage Days campaign. It was featured by Dubai Culture at Expo 2020 Dubai, and he has also worked on projects for several other government departments and prominent personalities.
Bilal is already working on the next edition of Heritage Days, hoping to make it even better than the last.