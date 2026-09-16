Qualified dentist from Kerala was on a career break in UAE to care for her young children
Sharjah: A 32-year-old Indian expat, a qualified dentist and mother of two young children, died after collapsing at her home in Sharjah’s Al Qasimia area on Monday morning, according to her family.
The woman, identified by her family as Dr Afeena Raheem, had taken a career break from dentistry to care for her children, the family said.
Afeena’s husband, Yasar T, who works as a teacher, was at work when she collapsed at their home.
His sister, Ramsheena, who lives at the house with her son, was present at the time but was asleep, her husband, Hakeem, said.
Hakeem, who lives in Saudi Arabia and flew into the UAE after hearing about Afeena’s death, said his wife had sent their son to school before going back to sleep.
“She was on leave and had gone back to bed when I called her around 9am. She later woke up after hearing the cries of Afeena’s younger child,” he told Gulf News on Tuesday night.
Ramsheena then found Afeena collapsed in the kitchen, he said.
According to Hakeem, Ramsheena immediately tried to help Afeena by performing CPR and called an ambulance.
Afeena was taken to a private hospital, but she could not be saved, he said.
The family said they still do not know the exact cause of death and are awaiting further information.
According to her husband, Afeena was in good health and had no known underlying medical conditions.
The family is now awaiting the death notification and other required paperwork before her mortal remains can be repatriated to their hometown in Kerala.
Gulf News has also contacted authorities for comment on the cause of death and is awaiting a response.