Indian expat, 43, dies of cardiac arrest after playing badminton in UAE

Kerala man's death follows similar case of Karnataka expat who died playing cricket
Ajman: A 43-year-old Indian expat in the UAE died of a cardiac arrest in Ajman after a routine badminton session on Wednesday night, just days after another compatriot collapsed and died while playing cricket in Dubai, his family has confirmed.
Anwar Sadiq, a father of two from Kerala who had lived in the UAE for around 15 years, had gone for his regular game of badminton with a group of friends on the night of June 17, his brother-in-law told Gulf News over the phone from Kerala.
During the session at a court in Ajman, he complained of pain in his left hand and stepped away from the court. Apparently, his blood pressure was normal, the brother-in-law said.
“He then rested for a while and had a lemon soda before deciding to head home. But he reportedly collapsed in his car in the parking area,” he added.
Fellow players, who rushed to help, called an ambulance and attempted first aid while waiting for emergency services, but Anwar could not be revived, said Anas M, one of his neighbours back home, living in the UAE.
He said the death notification sited cardiac arrest as the cause of death at 9.51pm.
Anas said Anwar had grown up close to his home. “His house back in Kerala is just three houses away from mine and we had carried that same sense of closeness into our lives in the UAE.
He said Anwar was a regular at badminton sessions. Though soft-spoken, he was known to be active within his own circle.
"He was like an elderly brother to me," Anas said while paying his tribute. "He was a quiet person but active in his own circle. Anyone would like him when they meet him first,” he recalled.
Anas said the turnout at Anwar’s embalming and final prayers on Thursday night, and at his funeral back home on Friday afternoon after the Juma prayer, reflected the affection people had for him.
Anwar worked as a procurement manager at a company in Sharjah while he lived with his family including his wife and two school-going children in Ajman.
His mother and two younger sisters live back in Kerala. The loss carries a particular ache for the family: his father had also died of a heart attack while he was in Kuwait, more than ten years ago.
Community volunteers supported the family in repatriating his mortal remains to Kerala, where he was laid to rest in his hometown, the brother-in-law said. Apart from Anwar’s family, some relatives based in the UAE also flew home for the funeral.
Anwar's death came days after Safwan Shanu, a 38-year-old expat from Karnataka, died of a heart attack while playing cricket at a parking lot in Al Garhoud, Dubai, on Sunday morning.
As reported by Gulf News, Safwan had scored 46 runs and hit six sixes that morning before collapsing at the non-striker's end without any prior warning. He is survived by his wife and four young children, including a baby daughter who is just four months old.