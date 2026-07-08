Students, community members and family fondly remember Kerala veteran who built futures
Dubai: Days after the death of Prof KK Abdul Gaffar, the techno-educationist, who helped shape engineering and medical education across India and the UAE, tributes have poured in from former students, colleagues and community leaders across the UAE.
As reported by Gulf News, Prof KK Abdul Gaffar, who hailed from Kerala, died at his residence in Mangalore, Karnataka, on July 5. He was 88.
In their tributes. some of his former students recalled him as a man who was as feared for his discipline as he was loved for his humanity.
Muhammad Asharaf, a former student who is now the CEO and project head for Link Investments in Abu Dhabi, remembered Prof Abdul Gaffar as the man who steadied Anjuman Engineering College in Bhatkal, Karnataka, through one of its most turbulent phases in the late 1980s.
Students, he recalled, jokingly nicknamed him "Hitler" for the strict discipline he enforced, though with time, that fear gave way to gratitude.
"He straightened us out. He made us proper engineers. He instilled discipline, purpose and accountability," Asharaf said.
He also spoke of the professor's integrity, describing him as someone who never bowed his head before politicians, powerful figures or social elites, and who remained fair, fearless and unwavering in his convictions. What began as fear among students, Asharaf said, eventually turned into deep respect.
Tanveer Kasarkode, a builder from Bhatkal who studied under Prof Abdul Gaffar, remembered him by the affectionate nickname students used: "Princi." A single stern look from him, Tanveer wrote, was enough to send shivers down the spine of even the naughtiest students.
Yet behind that exterior was a mentor who cared deeply. Tanveer recalled turning to the principal after academic setbacks and being pushed to do better each time. One memory stood out in particular: after a distressing incident involving members of his own community, the principal did not show any hatred and instead embraced him.
For Tanveer, that moment captured the essence of the man: strict yet just, firm yet forgiving, and someone who saw potential in his students even when others did not.
Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Prof Abdul Gaffar.
He recalled working closely with him during the formative years of the then Gulf Medical College which is now known as Gulf Medical University in Ajman.
“An engineer by profession, Prof Abdul Gaffar played a key role in helping establish the institution and served for nearly three years as administrative director, contributing his experience, discipline and commitment at a crucial stage in the university's journey,” Dr Moideen said.
Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds described Prof Abdul Gaffar as a visionary who firmly believed education was the foundation of both individual and societal progress.
He said he came to know Prof Abdul Gaffar personally through his friendship with the professor's son, Dr Shajir Gaffar, managing director, Nuquaim Holdings, and said he would always cherish the guidance and wisdom shared with him over the years.
"He led a life of remarkable discipline and consistently emphasised the importance of education, integrity, and purposeful living," Shamlal said, adding that what stood out most was the professor's humility and his willingness to keep listening and learning, even late in life.
Dr Shajir, who was among the first students at the medical college his father helped build, recalled the proud moment that his father shared with the Ajman Ruler during the commissioning period of the medical college in 1997.
“Along with the founder president of GMC, my father met His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman at the Ruler’s Court. It was the honour of a lifetime for him,” he said.
Speaking about his father, Dr Shajir recalled a life that touched both education and one of Kerala's most talked-about unsolved cases. He said his father helped establish numerous medical and engineering colleges.
One of the most significant chapters of his public life came through his connection to the sensational P Rajan case—about the 1976 disappearance of Rajan, an engineering student at Regional Engineering College, Kozhikode where the professor was working at that time.
Rajan was taken into custody by police during the National Emergency period on suspicion of Naxalite links and never seen again. His father's long legal battle to trace him became a landmark case in India, exposing alleged custodial torture and death, and remains one of Kerala's most well-known human rights cases.
In the case, Prof Abdul Gaffar gave a statement confirming he had seen the missing student, making him one of the last people known to have seen Rajan before his disappearance.
He later authored his autobiography in Malayalam. In the book, ‘Njan Sakshi’ (I am the witness) he detailed an emotional recollection of Rajan waving at him before he was taken into custody, a passage that has been described as one of the most affecting in the memoir.
The book was launched in January 2023 at a function in Kasaragod by former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, drawing attention to the book well beyond academic circles. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority, received the first copy of the book from Dhoni at the event, which was also attended by actor Tovino Thomas among other dignitaries.
Dr Shajir described himself as "an accidental doctor" because of his father's guidance. His father advised him toward hospital management instead of a medical specialty, he said.
“He taught me one lesson that has guided my entire life: maintain your integrity, and if you have done no wrong, never bow your head before anyone," Dr Shajir said.
He added that his father sacrificed prestigious positions, including high offices, whenever he chose to stand by his principles and by students, an approach that defined how he was remembered by all, who affectionately knew him as "Princi".
His father also believed life was not about money but about pedigree, meaning character and conduct, a lesson that remained his greatest legacy.
Prof Abdul Gaffar is survived by his wife, Jameela Schamnad, and four children: Dr Shajir Gaffar, Dr Farida Gaffar, Dr Jamalunissa Gaffar and Shahnaz Gaffar. He was laid to rest at Kunnil Rifai Masjid in Chowki, Kasaragod, after Janaza prayers on Monday.