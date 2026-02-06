Indian expat in UAE dies of heart attack days after becoming community group chairman

Sudden death of Keralite leaves family and friends from global expat group in shock
Dubai: A long-term Indian expat in the UAE died of a heart attack days after being selected as chairman of a community group, leaving his family members and fellow expats shocked and saddened.
Prajeesh Prabhakaran, 48, is survived by his wife and daughter who live back home.
He was popularly known as Prajeesh Thikkodi, his second name referring to his hometown Thikkodi, a village in the Kozhikode district of south Indian state Kerala.
Prajeesh was an active community member and on Sunday got selected as the advisory board chairman of the UAE branch of the Global Thikkodians Forum (GTF), a community group of expats from Thikkodi living across the world. He was the president of the group last year.
His brother-in-law, Shaji Thiruppara and cousin Sajeesh Chettiamkandy told Gulf News that family members and friends have been shocked and saddened by his sudden death.
According to them, Prajeesh suffered breathing difficulties on Thursday evening and went to a clinic with a friend. However, he reportedly suffered a heart attack and died soon.
"Apparently, he did not feel chest pain as he was diabetic," said Sajeesh.
Shaji said Prajeesh had come to the UAE 20 years ago. "He was working in the document clearing section of a logistics company in DAFZA (Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority).”
However, Prajeesh became popular among the community after the formation of the GTF, said Saman Abdul Khader who hails from the same place.
“He was in the forefront of community work for several years. He never wished for titles but always took up responsibilities for the smooth running of the community group,” he recalled.
Shahanas Thikkodi, the new president of GTF UAE, said in a memorial message posted on social media that Prajeesh had developed a large circle of friends over the past eight years during which he held several leadership roles in the group.
"The number of people who rushed to the hospital and those who stood next to his lifeless body with tearful eyes are testament to that," he pointed out.
He said the last memories he had with Prajeesh were from the two happy days and a night at the GTF annual event spent last weekend at a resort in Khor Fakkan.
"He was at the forefront of the warm friendships I made through this community group. The energetic words he shared on WhatsApp just before his death remain immortal along with his memories. We only have silent cries and flowers of our fond memories to offer him now," he added.
Several global members of the group have also paid tributes to Prajeesh.
"We are saddened by the sudden loss of our esteemed employee," his company said in a social media tribute posted "with deep sorrow."
Meanwhile, Saman said he was supporting the family with paperwork for repatriating the mortal remains of Prajeesh along with community volunteers Naseer Vatanappally and Thaheem Aboobacker.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox