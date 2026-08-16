Fursa Consulting: How trade, technology and talent power India-UAE ties

India-UAE partnership sets bold course to double trade to $200 billion by 2032
As India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the global community celebrates its transformation into a macroeconomic powerhouse driven by an unstoppable spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and expanding global influence.
According to the latest IMF World Economic Outlook, India’s nominal GDP is projected at $4.26 trillion, sustaining a leading 6.5 per cent real growth rate to remain the fastest-growing major economy. Fostered by transformative digital public infrastructure — processing billions of transactions monthly — the nation has solidified its position as a global tech incubator and the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem.
This milestone heavily resonates in the UAE, where a historic Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to redefine bilateral success. Driven by the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE surged past an exceptional $101.25 billion. Both nations have now actively set a bold target to double this economic corridor to $200 billion by 2032, supported by a recent $3 billion LNG trade deal.
Bilateral synergy is further cemented by advanced cross-border fintech integrations, including the UPI-AANI payment network and the Jaywan card scheme. Simultaneously, retail accelerators like Dubai’s upcoming Bharat Mart are empowering Indian enterprises to scale rapidly across global markets.
Anchored by a vibrant 4 million-strong Indian diaspora, the UAE-India partnership serves as a modern blueprint for transnational collaboration. The tourism corridor between India and the UAE is one of the most vibrant, high-volume travel sectors globally, driven by deep cultural connections and extensive business links.
Together, India and the UAE are not merely navigating the future — they are actively defining it.
Moving forward, both nations are actively working towards a bold, long-term trade goal of $200 billion by 2032.