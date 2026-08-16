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Fursa Consulting: How trade, technology and talent power India-UAE ties

India-UAE partnership sets bold course to double trade to $200 billion by 2032

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Abdul Moiz Khan, Founder and CEO, Fursa Consulting
Abdul Moiz Khan, Founder and CEO, Fursa Consulting

As India marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the global community celebrates its transformation into a macroeconomic powerhouse driven by an unstoppable spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and expanding global influence.

According to the latest IMF World Economic Outlook, India’s nominal GDP is projected at $4.26 trillion, sustaining a leading 6.5 per cent real growth rate to remain the fastest-growing major economy. Fostered by transformative digital public infrastructure — processing billions of transactions monthly — the nation has solidified its position as a global tech incubator and the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem.

This milestone heavily resonates in the UAE, where a historic Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to redefine bilateral success. Driven by the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE surged past an exceptional $101.25 billion. Both nations have now actively set a bold target to double this economic corridor to $200 billion by 2032, supported by a recent $3 billion LNG trade deal.

Bilateral synergy is further cemented by advanced cross-border fintech integrations, including the UPI-AANI payment network and the Jaywan card scheme. Simultaneously, retail accelerators like Dubai’s upcoming Bharat Mart are empowering Indian enterprises to scale rapidly across global markets.

Anchored by a vibrant 4 million-strong Indian diaspora, the UAE-India partnership serves as a modern blueprint for transnational collaboration. The tourism corridor between India and the UAE is one of the most vibrant, high-volume travel sectors globally, driven by deep cultural connections and extensive business links.

Together, India and the UAE are not merely navigating the future — they are actively defining it.

Moving forward, both nations are actively working towards a bold, long-term trade goal of $200 billion by 2032.

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