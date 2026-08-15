India at 80: UAE business leaders hail a rising power, deepening India-UAE partnership

Business leaders in UAE share their messages on India’s achievements, ambitions and future
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, we honour a nation whose journey has been shaped by resilience, enterprise and an enduring spirit of innovation. From its achievements in science and technology to the growing global presence of Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, India continues to make its mark on the world.
I also extend my warm wishes to the Indian community in the UAE, whose contributions reflect this spirit every day. Happy Independence Day to India and its people.
Warmest congratulations to India on celebrating its historic 80th Independence Day! We honour a phenomenal nation built on economic resilience, pioneering innovation, and an inspiring entrepreneurial drive. This milestone beautifully underscores the deep bond of mutual respect and friendship shared with the UAE.
Together, our nations continue to forge a path of global leadership, shared prosperity, and cultural harmony. Wishing the people of India a bright, peaceful, and extraordinarily successful future.
On India’s 80th Independence Day, we celebrate the remarkable transformation of a nation that today stands among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and has emerged as an influential force in the global economy.
The India-UAE partnership continues to deepen as a connected economic corridor, underpinned by increasingly seamless cross-border payments and growing collaboration in artificial intelligence, trade and investment, opening avenues for shared growth. I wish all my fellow Indians across the world a Happy Independence Day.
As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, we pay tribute to the sacrifices, vision, and values that laid the foundation of our nation. Today, India stands as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and progress, earning global respect through the strength of its people and the spirit of its enterprises.
Let us celebrate our shared heritage, embrace our diversity, and continue contributing towards a future defined by excellence, responsibility, and opportunity.
Wishing everyone a proud and Happy Independence Day.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, it is inspiring to witness the nation’s remarkable transformation into a global economic and innovation leader. For the jewellery industry, India’s craftsmanship, manufacturing excellence and entrepreneurial spirit continue to earn worldwide recognition.
The India-UAE partnership has further strengthened trade, investment and cultural ties, creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides. I am confident that this enduring relationship will continue to drive growth, prosperity and shared success for generations to come.
India is not just the country I come from but it is also a part of who I am. I’m proud to see how India has grown, evolved and adapted with every change, while staying rooted in the values that make it unique.
From its entrepreneurial spirit and technological progress to the resilience and ambition of its people, India continues to move forward with confidence. As an Indian who has built much of his journey in the UAE, I feel deeply proud of my roots and of how far our country has come.
On Independence Day, I’m not just celebrating the India we are today, but also the India we are building for tomorrow. May the spirit of our tricolour continue to inspire us to build a stronger, more progressive and inclusive India for generations to come. I will always be a proud Indian.
I remember when Indian businesses had to explain themselves abroad. That’s not the case anymore. The confidence you see today in Indian technology, manufacturing and start-ups was earned over decades, and it’s the entrepreneurial instinct behind it that I find most impressive.
I see that instinct up close. Indian founders are among the most active people setting up businesses in Dubai, and they arrive ready. That tells you more about where India is headed than any trade figure does.
Congratulations to India on 80 years. I don’t think we’ve seen the ceiling yet.
As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, I reflect with pride on a nation whose resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit continue to inspire the world.
At Yardstick, it’s always been about supporting brands entering the region, and we have successfully launched a number of Indian brands in the UAE and taken a number of local brands from the UAE to India.
Through iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, we are proud to support the growing UAE-India start-up corridor, connecting founders, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities that contribute to the future of both nations.
Independence Day reminds us of the spirit of freedom, ambition, and resilience that defines India. Living and working in the UAE, we see that same spirit mirrored every day, in a nation that has opened its doors to millions and turned diversity into strength.
Wishing everyone a proud and joyful Independence Day, from the heart of the UAE.
India’s 80th Independence Day is a celebration not only of how far the country has come, but of the confidence with which Indians are shaping the world today. Across our over 40 offices in India, we see this first-hand: entrepreneurs, professionals and families increasingly looking beyond borders, with the UAE and the Golden Visa becoming a natural extension of their ambitions.
The India-UAE relationship today goes far beyond trade. It is being strengthened by talent, entrepreneurship, investment and long-term residency. I believe the next decade will see this relationship become one of the most important economic and people-to-people partnerships in the world.
As India marks 80 years of independence, we celebrate more than a nation’s progress. We celebrate the rise of an innovation-led economy that is shaping the world. The India-UAE partnership stands as a powerful example of what trusted collaboration can achieve.
The next decade belongs to entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators who will build globally relevant businesses, create meaningful employment, and strengthen the economic bridge between our two nations.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, we take immense pride in the remarkable journey of a nation that has evolved into a global force driven by innovation, resilience and self-reliance. India’s achievements in technology, healthcare, sustainability and entrepreneurship reflect the vision and determination of its people.
The enduring partnership between India and the UAE, built on trust and shared aspirations, continues to create new opportunities for growth, collaboration and progress, strengthening both nations’ contributions to the global economy.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, we proudly salute its extraordinary journey of resilience, innovation and inclusive growth. Today, India stands as a global economic powerhouse, driven by entrepreneurship, technology and a dynamic young population.
The India-UAE partnership has emerged as a model of mutual trust and shared prosperity, creating immense opportunities in trade, investment and innovation. I am confident this relationship will continue to flourish, benefiting businesses and communities in both nations for generations to come.
India and the UAE share a relationship built not only on trade and investment, but on people, trust and a common vision for progress. The contribution of Indian professionals, entrepreneurs and healthcare talent has been an important part of the UAE’s remarkable growth story.
As PRIME Health continues to grow and advance healthcare in the UAE, we remain confident that stronger India-UAE collaboration will unlock new possibilities in healthcare, innovation and human development.
At 80, India is not merely a nation, it is an idea: one that has inspired generations, embraced diversity and redefined what is possible. This Independence Day, I reflect on the grit, grace and ambition of over a billion Indians who have made this country a beacon of hope and progress.
From our diaspora to those on home soil, every Indian has a role in this remarkable story. My warmest wishes go to the Indian leadership and fellow Indians, as we continue building a future that is bold, inclusive and globally admired. India’s finest chapters are still ahead.
As India marks its 80th Independence Day, we celebrate a nation that continues to inspire the world through remarkable achievements in technology, science, and economic development.
Today, India stands tall as a global powerhouse, driven by youthful innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable progress. The India-UAE economic partnership has reached unprecedented heights, founded on mutual trust, strong bilateral trade, and a shared vision for the future.
As both nations continue to deepen their collaboration across trade, investment, innovation, and connectivity, we believe that this enduring partnership will unlock greater opportunities, strengthen economic resilience, and create lasting value for businesses and communities in both countries.
India’s 80 years of Independence is a moment of immense pride for every Indian. I have witnessed our country grow in confidence, capability, and global stature while remaining rooted in its values. Equally inspiring is the India-UAE relationship, which I have personally seen strengthen over the decades.
I am confident these two great nations will continue to create opportunities, deepen economic cooperation, and build shared prosperity.
On this proud occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to Indians across the world.
Eighty years of independence is a proud moment for every Indian. India has grown into a country the world listens to, and its people have carried that spirit everywhere they’ve gone.
As we step into our 30th year of operations in the UAE, I see how strong the bond between the two nations has become. Our partnerships in sectors such as trade, healthcare, education and investment, are continuing to grow. I’m confident the best years of this partnership are still ahead.
India’s relationship with the UAE has grown from a historic trade route into a mature economic partnership. Its next chapter will be written by individuals and institutions who view the UAE as a home market and pursue co-owned innovation in high-growth areas such as digital transformation, supply chain resilience and the energy transition.
There is no shortage of bridges between the two nations. Our responsibility is to ensure larger volumes and greater momentum, backed by shared ambition and mutual prosperity.
As both countries look ahead, the opportunity lies not only in what each can offer the other, but in how we can jointly create value for the world.
Eighty years on, what strikes me about India isn’t just how far we’ve come - it’s the hunger that hasn’t faded. I’ve built businesses across the UAE and India for years, and I still see that same fire in every Indian founder and dreamer here.
That’s the real story: not a country that has arrived, but one that is still building, still betting big on itself. The UAE gets that energy - that’s why this partnership just keeps compounding. Here’s to India’s next chapter.
India’s Independence Day celebrates resilience, vision, and the collective pursuit of progress. As India strengthens its position as a global economic powerhouse, its spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth continues to inspire businesses worldwide.
Wishing Indians across the globe a proud and meaningful Independence Day.
As we celebrate 80 years of independence, I extend my warmest greetings to the Indian community in the UAE and to all our valued West Zone customers. From a newly sovereign nation to a global powerhouse, India’s journey is a testament to the resilience of its people.
The bond between India and the UAE grows stronger, rooted in shared values, trade, and sense of belonging. At West Zone, serving this extraordinary community is both a privilege and an honour.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, we celebrate not only its remarkable achievements but also the immense possibilities ahead. India’s growing global influence, entrepreneurial spirit and technological progress position it for an even greater role in the world economy.
The India-UAE relationship will be an important catalyst for this journey, creating opportunities for trade, investment, innovation and shared prosperity. Wishing India a future filled with greater possibilities, progress and prosperity.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, today is a moment of deep personal reflection for me. I have lived this journey, as a diplomat, as an entrepreneur, and as a proud Indian who has made the UAE his home.
India’s rise on the world stage, driven by bold leadership and the indomitable spirit of her people, fills every one of us in the diaspora with immense pride.
The UAE has given us the freedom to build, to grow, and to represent India at its very best. On this extraordinary milestone, I salute both - the nation of my birth and the nation I call home.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every Indian in the UAE and around the world. India’s journey is a story of courage, enterprise and self-belief; from resilience after independence to becoming a global force in innovation, talent and economic growth.
The India-UAE partnership reflects this same spirit of ambition and trust. Together, our nations can build a future defined by shared prosperity, knowledge, investment and enduring friendship.
On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the Indian community in the UAE and across the world. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we honour India’s extraordinary journey of resilience, innovation, and progress.
The nation’s achievements continue to inspire generations and reinforce its growing role on the global stage. We are equally proud of the enduring partnership between India and the UAE, built on shared values, strong economic ties, and a common vision for prosperity.
On behalf of Xpressions, part of Al Safeer Group, I wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. May our nation continue to flourish with unity, purpose, and pride.
India’s progress and its growing global presence are a source of immense pride for every Indian. The strong and enduring relationship between India and the UAE further strengthens this sense of connection.
On Independence Day, let us celebrate our shared values, our achievements and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for India.
On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, we celebrate a nation whose aspirations are shaping the future of the world. From technological innovation and economic growth to entrepreneurship and global leadership, India’s remarkable journey reflects the determination and potential of its people.
As Indians across the globe, let us take pride in our heritage, remain united in purpose, and continue contributing towards the vision of a developed, inclusive, and future-ready India.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day.
India’s extraordinary journey over the past 80 years has established it as a global economic powerhouse driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and resilience. The India-UAE partnership has been a defining part of that success, creating an environment where businesses can grow, collaborate and create lasting value.
Having served customers across the region for generations, we have witnessed firsthand how retail has evolved from facilitating trade to fostering deeper cultural connections and long-term economic partnerships.
We congratulate India on this significant milestone and remain optimistic about the opportunities the future holds for both nations.
On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, I share my heartfelt greetings to every Indian living, working and building a future in the UAE and across the world. As a business professional from the Indian diaspora in the UAE, I take immense pride in witnessing the strong and enduring friendship between India and the UAE.
Built on mutual trust, respect and shared economic interests, the business relations have grown into a dynamic partnership in trade, investment, technology, entrepreneurship, and more. The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between India and UAE has further strengthened bilateral trade, creating new opportunities for businesses, investors and future industrial collaborations.
As India celebrates 80 years of independence, its progress stands out with extensive digital transformation, world-class infrastructure, and a thriving retail and healthcare landscape.
Witnessing the Indo-UAE relationship over decades, we have seen our two nations’ relationship deepen from simple trade ties into a true strategic partnership, strengthened by the CEPA agreement, with steady flow of investment, talent, and expertise in both directions.
We believe the next chapter of India-UAE ties will be defined by even deeper collaboration in sectors like healthcare, digital infrastructure, and sustainable development. The UAE remains not just a trading partner but a genuine bridge connecting India to the wider world.
India will always hold a special place in our hearts, while the UAE has been home to Jumbo for over five decades. As India celebrates 80 years of independence, we take pride in its remarkable progress and the achievements of its people.
We remain deeply grateful to the UAE’s leadership for creating an environment where Indian businesses and communities have been welcomed, supported, and given the opportunity to grow and contribute.
On behalf of Jumbo, I wish Indians in the UAE and around the world a very Happy Independence Day.
On India’s 80th Independence Day, we honour the unity, resilience, and remarkable progress of our great nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to advance with confidence towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, a developed nation.
The aspirations of its youth and the contributions of Indians around the world remain integral to the nation’s rising global stature and its progress towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. The India-UAE relationship continues to flourish as a distinguished partnership founded on mutual trust, respect, and shared aspirations.
With bilateral trade crossing $100 billion, the comprehensive strategic partnership continues to create meaningful opportunities for the people and businesses of both nations.
On this proud occasion, I extend my warmest Independence Day greetings to all Indians around the world.
On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Indians around the world.
As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the country’s greatest strengths will continue to be its people, its spirit of innovation, and its ability to build trusted partnerships across the globe. The enduring relationship between India and the UAE exemplifies how collaboration can create opportunities, foster progress, and connect communities.
Having witnessed both India’s transformation and the UAE’s remarkable rise over the past three decades, I am confident that together we will continue to shape a more prosperous, innovative, and connected future for generations to come.