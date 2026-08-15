India at 80: UAE business leaders hail a rising power, deepening India-UAE partnership

India is not just the country I come from but it is also a part of who I am. I’m proud to see how India has grown, evolved and adapted with every change, while staying rooted in the values that make it unique.

From its entrepreneurial spirit and technological progress to the resilience and ambition of its people, India continues to move forward with confidence. As an Indian who has built much of his journey in the UAE, I feel deeply proud of my roots and of how far our country has come.

On Independence Day, I’m not just celebrating the India we are today, but also the India we are building for tomorrow. May the spirit of our tricolour continue to inspire us to build a stronger, more progressive and inclusive India for generations to come. I will always be a proud Indian.