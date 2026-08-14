36 years of building brands across the UAE with Champion Group

An established name in the UAE’s advertising and visual communications industry
Since 1989, Champion Group has been part of the UAE’s remarkable transformation — helping businesses, institutions, and some of the nation’s most recognised names turn their brands into visible landmarks.
What began more than three decades ago as a signage company has grown into an established name in the UAE’s advertising and visual communications industry. Through its flagship, Champion Neon, the Group has built a reputation around craftsmanship, reliability, innovation, and the ability to deliver projects that make an impact.
Across the UAE, Champion’s work forms part of the everyday visual landscape. From prominent building signage and retail façades to shopping malls, hospitality destinations, healthcare facilities, commercial developments and public spaces, its projects are seen by millions of people every day.
But Champion’s story is not simply about signs. It is a story of continuous evolution.
As the UAE embraced new technologies and increasingly ambitious developments, Champion evolved alongside it — expanding from traditional signage into LED technology, digital displays, architectural signage, smart lighting and interactive visual solutions.
Today, its integrated capabilities span design, engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance, allowing the Group to manage projects from concept to completion while maintaining control over quality and execution.
At the heart of Champion’s philosophy is a simple belief: a sign is never just a sign. It is a brand’s identity brought to life — often the first impression it makes and the landmark by which it is remembered.
After more than 36 years, that philosophy continues to drive the Group forward.
As the UAE enters its next era of growth and innovation, Champion Group remains focused on the future — combining decades of experience with new technology, new ideas and the same commitment to making brands impossible to overlook.
Champion Group — building brands, creating landmarks, since 1989.