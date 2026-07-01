AURION remains committed to the mission of supporting entrepreneurs

Excellence, professionalism, service enable entrepreneurs to open doors to success
The UAE remains unshaken during the recent geo-political instability and displayed ultimate confidence, resilience, and determination. With the unwavering support from the Government of UAE, the business community in the region is thriving ahead with confidence despite a downtime.
While our business operating schedules changed overnight and normal business operations faced unexpected interruptions, Team AURION continued to stand strong and emerged successfully.
We remained committed to our mission of supporting entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners from around the world who rely on us to establish and grow their businesses in the UAE.
Every client inquiry answered, consultation conducted, application processed, and challenge resolved reflected the character and dedication that define AURION. Standing by the company’s motto – Trust, Excellence, and Delivery (TED), it chose excellence, professionalism, and service to enable entrepreneurs for opening the door to success.
The business advisory companies have a major role to play in revitalizing the business landscape in the region. AURION being an Award-Winning Corporate Service Provider and the Registered Agent of Eighteen major Free Trade Zones designed the right solution for the global entrepreneurs to establish their base in the country.
Guided by Syam P Prabhu, a post-graduate in law, the professional team at AURION is well qualified and trained to support clients and make them aware about the regulations and legislation to abide by while operating the company. The company has been involved in shaping the business ecosystem of the UAE by bringing a huge number of global investors into the country over the past two decades.
The Business Setup Consultants at AURION provide the right advisory solution and design the right location, office facilities, and license packages for global entrepreneurs. The company is always committed to providing immense value addition to its global clientele through a wide portfolio of corporate service offerings including the basic tax information.
The VIP Package offered by AURION is a comprehensive Business Package for high-profile investors. It provides them the most relaxed and hassle-free way of incorporating and smoothly operating their company in the country.