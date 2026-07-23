Gulf on edge as US strikes, Houthi attacks and oil surge reshape regional outlook
The war between the US and Iran has entered a more dangerous phase, with fighting spreading across the Gulf, Red Sea and key shipping lanes critical to the Gulf and regional security and the global economy.
While the UAE has not been directly targeted, residents are closely watching developments as attacks draw nearer to Gulf states and energy infrastructure.
The conflict has escalated, with the US military carrying out the 12th night of bombing runs hitting targets inside Iran, Tehran making an "eye-for-an-eye" pledge against the US and Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen claiming responsibility for attacks on two commercial tankers in the Red Sea after.
Here are the latest developments:
Airspace and airports remain operational, although travellers should monitor airline advisories as regional flight paths may change.
Commercial shipping continues through Gulf waters under heightened security.
Authorities continue to monitor developments closely as neighbouring Gulf states strengthen air defences.
Residents are advised to rely on official government announcements and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or reduce flights to the UAE and nearby Middle East destinations because of ongoing security concerns.
Many carriers have extended cancellations through late October, while a few have begun restoring services.
Travelers are advised to check directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.
Key updates:
Flights suspended until late October: Air Canada, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, ITA Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Philippine Airlines (Dubai route until Oct. 2).
Suspensions through August or September: Aegean Airlines and Air Astana (until Aug. 31); KLM (until Aug. 23); Lufthansa Group (Dubai until Sept. 13, several regional destinations until Oct. 24); Scoot (Jeddah until Aug. 8).
Flights resuming: Air France plans to resume Dubai flights on July 27; Turkish Airlines has resumed services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Damascus, and Amman, though Iran flights remain suspended; Philippine Airlines has resumed Manila–Doha flights.
Schedule reductions: British Airways is reducing frequencies to Doha and Riyadh and has permanently ended its Jeddah route.
Passenger options: Most affected airlines are offering refunds, free rebooking, rerouting, or travel credits for cancelled flights.
The US military has carried out 12 consecutive nights of strikes on Iranian military targets, according to US Central Command (CentCom).
Iranian state media reported missile strikes in the southwestern cities of Ramshir and Ahvaz, while officials also reported an attack in Bushehr province along the Gulf coast.
Washington says the campaign is aimed at degrading Iran's missile, drone and military capabilities after a series of attacks on U.S. forces and commercial shipping.
Trump escalates warning to Iran
US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would strike an Iranian bridge or power plant for every commercial vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded swiftly. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran's doctrine remains "eye for an eye," warning that any attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger a "powerful and decisive response."
The exchange has heightened fears of further escalation around the Gulf.
Kuwait intercepts hostile drones
Kuwait's military said its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones overnight after several days of Iranian attacks.
Authorities warned residents that explosions heard across the country were caused by air defence interceptors engaging incoming aerial threats.
The incidents underscore how the conflict is increasingly affecting Gulf neighbours.
Houthis widen maritime attacks
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for attacks on two commercial tankers in the Red Sea after announcing a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said one tanker caught fire after being struck by an unidentified projectile about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq.
Shipping risks remain high
The Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea remain among the world's most important energy corridors. Although UAE ports continue operating, shipping companies are facing higher insurance premiums, rerouted voyages and increased security risks as attacks on commercial vessels continue. The UAE remains one of the region's major logistics and energy hubs, making freedom of navigation a key concern.
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark nuclear deal
Amid the conflict, Washington announced a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.
The US said the deal establishes the legal framework for a long-term civilian nuclear programme while including safeguards to prevent nuclear weapons proliferation.
Officials described the agreement as a strategic partnership that strengthens regional energy cooperation despite ongoing instability.
Oil prices climb
Markets reacted to the heightened tensions.
Brent crude briefly rose above $95 a barrel before settling at $94.07, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to $86.83.
Higher oil prices could eventually feed into increased transportation and travel costs if the conflict persists.