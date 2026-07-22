US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (July 22)

UAE travellers urged to check flights amid US strikes and regional nuclear shifts
The US and Iran edged closer to another escalation on Wednesday as President Donald Trump warned that a strike on Iran’s heavily fortified “Pickaxe Mountain” nuclear tunnel complex could come “pretty soon”, while Washington carried out its 11th consecutive night of military operations against Iranian targets.
The rapidly-evolving conflict continues to have implications for regional security, oil prices and shipping, even as authorities continue to emphasise that daily life across the Emirates remains normal.
Trump threatens strike on underground nuclear site
The biggest headline is Trump’s warning that the US is preparing to hit Iran’s deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain complex, an underground facility near Natanz believed to be linked to Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Military analysts say the site is among Iran's most heavily protected facilities, making it one of the most difficult targets for conventional air strikes.
The comments suggest Washington is considering another major escalation despite ongoing diplomatic contacts.
US continues nightly strikes
The Pentagon confirmed American forces struck multiple Iranian military targets overnight, extending a campaign that has now lasted 11 straight nights.
The latest raids reportedly targeted drone facilities and aircraft infrastructure as Washington seeks to reduce Iran's military capabilities. Iran has continued retaliatory attacks against US interests and commercial shipping in the region.
UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group statements against Saudi Arabia
The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by the Houthi group against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including threats to impose a maritime blockade on the kingdom. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.
Rubio warns over Strait of Hormuz
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio again warned against any attempt by Iran to dominate or disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping lanes.
The waterway remains under intense military surveillance after repeated attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks, raising concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security. Rubio nevertheless said Washington remains willing to negotiate if Tehran demonstrates genuine interest in diplomacy.
UAE flights affected
Despite the US-Iran conflict, Dubai airports are operating at full capacity. Several airlines in the UAE, however, continue adjusting operations because of regional security concerns. Flights to destinations including Kuwait and Bahrain remain subject to delays, rerouting or temporary suspensions depending on security assessments and airspace restrictions.
Cost of the war climbs
The financial toll of the conflict continues to rise. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers the war has now cost approximately $37.5 billion, with the Pentagon seeking tens of billions of dollars more for continued military operations. The conflict has also resulted in growing American casualties and more than 500 reported troop injuries.
Soldier identified
The US military also identified Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton as the latest American service member killed during the conflict after he died while helping dispose of unexploded ordnance from an Iranian drone attack.
What UAE residents should watch
Residents should monitor several developments:
Airline advisories for flights across the Gulf: The current situation could further affect air travel as airlines expect a surge in passenger numbers during the summer peak travel season.
Those travelling from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport; travellers departing from Dubai are advised to arrive at least three hours prior their flight to allow extra time for security, immigration and boarding procedures.
Shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could influence fuel prices.
Possible US strikes against Pickaxe Mountain, one of Iran's fortified nuclear sites, which could trigger Iranian retaliation.
Fresh diplomatic efforts after Rubio reiterated that negotiations remain possible despite continued military operations.