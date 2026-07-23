Although the UAE has not been directly targeted, residents and businesses are closely monitoring developments as military activity moves towards some Gulf states, Jordan and key energy infrastructure and major shipping routes. The latest escalation has seen the US launch a 12th consecutive night of air strikes inside Iran, while Tehran has vowed to respond with "an eye for an eye". At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have widened the conflict by targeting commercial oil tankers in the Red Sea.