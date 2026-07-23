GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Brent oil nears $100 after surging 5% on Mideast attacks

Oil prices advanced for fifth consecutive session to reach intraday high of $98.8 a barrel

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brent oil nears $100 after surging 5% on Mideast attacks
Gulf News

Dubai: Brent crude jumped as much as 5 per cent on Thursday after Houthi rebels claimed they had struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, raising concerns that the Middle East conflict could widen.

Oil prices advanced for a fifth consecutive session. Brent reached an intraday high of $98.80 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed as much as 3.8 per cent to $90.11.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

By 0640 GMT, Brent futures were up $2.42, or 2.6 per cent, at $96.49 a barrel, their highest level since June 8. The contract had gained more than $3 in the previous session to settle at $94.07, close to a six-week high.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fuel pricesUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Brent crude climbed to its highest level in about six weeks, while Abu Dhabi's Murban jumped 19% on Thursday (July 23, 2026). Photo shows a fuel pump in India.

Oil shock deepens: Murban up 19% to $106, Brent at $97

1h ago2m read
In this image provided by the US Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab Al Mandab strait on August 9, 2023.

Oil tankers transit Red Sea despite Houthi attacks

2h ago3m read
Yemen's Houthi rebels confirmed they carried out missile and drone strikes Wednesday night on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea after declaring a maritime embargo on the kingdom amid the US war with Iran. Screengrab taken from a video reportedly shared by Houthis showing a ship going up in flames on the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthis claim strikes on 2 Saudi oil tankers

2m read
Saudi Arabia cites UN law, ship entries to deny blockade and navigation curbs

Saudi Arabia rejects Houthi blockade claims

2m read