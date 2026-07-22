Trump threatens to strike Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex in central Iran 'pretty soon'

US and allied intelligence agencies continue to monitor construction and activity around the Pickaxe Mountain tunnel network, which is considered one of Iran's most hardened underground facilities.

Military analysts say any attack would likely require the use of advanced bunker-busting munitions capable of penetrating hundreds of feet of rock before detonation.

Tehran has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful and has warned that any additional US military action would trigger a strong response from Iranian armed forces and regional proxy groups.