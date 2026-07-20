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Dubai Airport operating near full capacity despite regional conflict

Dubai Airports CEO says passenger traffic remains strong and operations continue smoothly

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths says operations are stable as airlines reroute flights around affected airspace.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths says operations are stable as airlines reroute flights around affected airspace.

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is continuing to operate normally and is functioning close to its full operational capacity despite ongoing military tensions across the Middle East and regional airspace disruptions, Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Farnborough International Airshow, Griffiths said he had reviewed the airport's operations on the morning of the interview and found services running as usual.

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He added that Emirates was operating between 80 and 90 per cent of its regular flight schedule, while passenger traffic at the airport had remained "busy as usual" in recent days.

Griffiths said restrictions affecting some northern air corridors had not significantly disrupted Dubai's operations, as airlines had been able to reroute flights through Saudi Arabian airspace and southern corridors while maintaining safety and operational efficiency. 

Those alternative routes would continue to be used until Iranian and Iraqi airspace fully reopened, he said, adding that the current network was sufficient to ensure stable operations.

Since the regional crisis began, Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport have handled more than six million passengers, facilitated more than 32,000 aircraft movements and processed over 213,000 tonnes of cargo, underscoring the resilience of Dubai's aviation infrastructure during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Griffiths said around 50 international airlines were currently operating at Dubai International Airport, roughly half the normal number. However, additional capacity provided by Emirates had helped offset much of the shortfall.

He added that most foreign carriers had begun gradually resuming services, while the delayed return of some major European airlines, including British Airways and Air France, was linked to government guidance and insurance requirements for flights to the region rather than operational issues at Dubai Airport.

Griffiths said demand for travel through Dubai remained strong and expressed confidence that the airport would return to full operational capacity once conditions across the region stabilised.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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