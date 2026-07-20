Scan your passport online to see if you can skip queues at Dubai Smart Gates
Dubai: Travellers arriving at or departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) could be clearing immigration in just a few seconds, yet many visitors still join traditional passport control queues because they are unaware they may already be eligible to use the airport’s Smart Gates system.
With Dubai continuing to expand its biometric border technology, passengers can now check their Smart Gates eligibility before travelling using a simple online tool that takes less than a minute to complete.
Dubai Airports has made it easier than ever for travellers to find out whether they can use Smart Gates through the Smart Gates PreCheck service, available via DXB’s real-time flight information platform, Pocket Flights.
The tool can be accessed from anywhere in the world before travelling, allowing passengers to confirm their eligibility before arriving at the airport.
Visit Pocket Flights by DXB - dxb.pocketflights.com on your smartphone.
Select the Smart Gates PreCheck option.
Open the photo page of your passport.
Scan the passport within the on-screen frame.
Within seconds, the system will confirm whether you are eligible to use Smart Gates.
For travellers already at DXB, QR codes displayed throughout the Arrivals and Departures passport control areas provide direct access to the same service.
The process is designed to remove the need for manually entering passport details, making it one of the quickest ways to verify eligibility.
If you are eligible, using the Smart Gates is straightforward. Passengers simply need to:
Step onto the designated footprints in front of the gate.
Remove any face coverings, including masks, hats and sunglasses.
Look directly at the camera and focus on the green light.
Wait while facial recognition technology verifies biometric data.
Once verified, the gate opens automatically, allowing travellers to continue through immigration without any interaction with an officer.
Travellers can also verify their registration status through the official website of the GDRFA Dubai. After navigating to the Inquiry for Smart Gate Registration service, users can search using either - Emirates ID details, or Passport number and nationality. A confirmation message will appear almost instantly if the traveller is registered.
However, DXB's Smart Gates PreCheck tool is generally faster because it only requires a passport scan rather than manual data entry.
No advance registration is required. Travellers who have recently entered the UAE through DXB may already have been enrolled as part of the immigration process. This means many returning visitors could already be eligible without realising it.
Smart Gates are automated border control systems operated by Dubai's General Directorate Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
The technology uses facial recognition and biometric verification to process passengers through passport control in as little as seven to 13 seconds, replacing traditional document checks and significantly reducing waiting times.
Eligible travellers can pass through immigration without presenting a physical passport or boarding pass during the verification process.
The system is available to many categories of travellers, including:
UAE nationals
GCC nationals
UAE residents
Visa-on-arrival visitors
Schengen-area visitors
Holders of pre-issued UAE visas
Returning tourists with biometric passports
Dubai has already moved beyond Smart Gates with the rollout of its Travel Without Borders – Red Carpet service, one of the most advanced biometric border clearance systems currently in operation.
The service enables eligible passengers to complete immigration procedures simply by walking through a dedicated lane, without presenting travel documents or stopping to interact with immigration officers.
Powered by artificial intelligence and biometric recognition technology, the system has reduced average border processing times from 12.5 seconds to just 3.4 seconds, a reduction of around 60 per cent. The technology can process up to 10 travellers simultaneously while removing paper documentation and physical touchpoints entirely.