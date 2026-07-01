Dubai International expects daily traffic to cross 200,000 through early July
Dubai: Dubai International is preparing for one of its busiest summer travel periods, with around 3 million passengers expected to pass through its terminals in the first half of July.
The summer peak begins with a rise in departures from July 2 as UAE residents leave for holidays. Daily traffic is expected to regularly cross 200,000 passengers during the period, with July 12 forecast to be the busiest day at more than 225,000 travellers.
Dubai Airports said it has activated its summer readiness plan with its oneDXB partners to keep journeys smooth, safe and on schedule during the peak period.
Passengers have been advised to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure and use online check-in wherever possible. Emirates passengers can also use the airline’s home, city and self-service check-in options to reduce waiting time at the airport.
Families travelling with children above the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to move faster through passport control. Travellers have also been told to check destination rules in advance and keep all required travel documents ready before reaching the airport.
Dubai Airports has reminded passengers to pack spare batteries and power banks in hand luggage only, a rule that often causes delays during baggage screening when items are placed in checked bags.
Passengers have also been advised to monitor flight and gate updates through DXB Express Maps, the airport’s wayfinding platform that allows travellers to navigate terminals by scanning a QR code and searching for their route.
Enhanced support will be available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, trained staff assisting passengers wearing the Sunflower Lanyard and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.
Terminal 3 passengers will also see the I Heart DXB interactive installation at Concourse B near Gates B28.
The installation allows departing and transiting passengers to upload a selfie and become part of a shared digital portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag. A wall of handwritten notes will also gather messages from travellers, while participating airport shops will offer rewards, souvenirs and exclusive offers linked to the experience.
The airport expects sustained pressure through the first half of July, with residents heading out for summer breaks, families travelling after the end of the school term and transfer traffic remaining strong across long-haul routes.