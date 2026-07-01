Passengers have been advised to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure and use online check-in wherever possible. Emirates passengers can also use the airline’s home, city and self-service check-in options to reduce waiting time at the airport.

The installation allows departing and transiting passengers to upload a selfie and become part of a shared digital portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag. A wall of handwritten notes will also gather messages from travellers, while participating airport shops will offer rewards, souvenirs and exclusive offers linked to the experience.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.