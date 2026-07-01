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DXB braces for summer rush with 3 million passengers in early July

Dubai International expects daily traffic to cross 200,000 through early July

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DXB braces for summer rush with 3 million passengers in early July
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Dubai: Dubai International is preparing for one of its busiest summer travel periods, with around 3 million passengers expected to pass through its terminals in the first half of July.

The summer peak begins with a rise in departures from July 2 as UAE residents leave for holidays. Daily traffic is expected to regularly cross 200,000 passengers during the period, with July 12 forecast to be the busiest day at more than 225,000 travellers.

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Holiday departures build

Dubai Airports said it has activated its summer readiness plan with its oneDXB partners to keep journeys smooth, safe and on schedule during the peak period.

Passengers have been advised to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure and use online check-in wherever possible. Emirates passengers can also use the airline’s home, city and self-service check-in options to reduce waiting time at the airport.

Families travelling with children above the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to move faster through passport control. Travellers have also been told to check destination rules in advance and keep all required travel documents ready before reaching the airport.

Power banks only in hand luggage

Dubai Airports has reminded passengers to pack spare batteries and power banks in hand luggage only, a rule that often causes delays during baggage screening when items are placed in checked bags.

Passengers have also been advised to monitor flight and gate updates through DXB Express Maps, the airport’s wayfinding platform that allows travellers to navigate terminals by scanning a QR code and searching for their route.

Enhanced support will be available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, trained staff assisting passengers wearing the Sunflower Lanyard and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

New airport experience

Terminal 3 passengers will also see the I Heart DXB interactive installation at Concourse B near Gates B28.

The installation allows departing and transiting passengers to upload a selfie and become part of a shared digital portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag. A wall of handwritten notes will also gather messages from travellers, while participating airport shops will offer rewards, souvenirs and exclusive offers linked to the experience.

The airport expects sustained pressure through the first half of July, with residents heading out for summer breaks, families travelling after the end of the school term and transfer traffic remaining strong across long-haul routes.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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