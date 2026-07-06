Sharjah Airport gears up for 3 million summer travellers

Around 19,000 flights expected in July and August as airport rolls out enhanced operations
Sharjah: Sharjah Airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel periods of the year, with nearly three million passengers expected to pass through its terminals during July and August. To manage the seasonal surge, the airport has activated a comprehensive operational plan designed to keep passenger journeys smooth, efficient and safe.
The airport expects to handle around 19,000 flight movements over the two-month peak summer travel period. Working closely with its strategic partners, Sharjah Airport has strengthened operational coordination across all departments to ensure it is fully equipped to accommodate the expected rise in passenger traffic.
The summer readiness plan includes enhanced coordination between operational teams, continuous performance monitoring and the deployment of additional support services to maintain high standards of safety, security and service quality throughout the busy season.
Airport authorities said all operational teams are fully prepared to manage the increased demand while ensuring seamless passenger movement from check-in to boarding. Continuous assessments will also be carried out to maintain operational efficiency and quickly respond to changing travel requirements.
Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure, confirm flight timings with their respective airlines and ensure that all travel documents are valid before heading to the airport. Travellers are also encouraged to check baggage allowances and airline-specific regulations in advance to avoid delays.
To make the travel experience more convenient, Sharjah Airport is encouraging passengers to use its range of smart and value-added services. These include the Home Check-In service, currently available across Sharjah, which enables passengers to complete check-in procedures and hand over their baggage from the comfort of their homes before travelling to the airport.
Passengers can also use self-service check-in kiosks at the airport for faster processing. For those seeking a more premium experience, the Al Diyafah hospitality service offers personalised assistance with travel procedures while allowing passengers to relax in the airport lounge before departure.
Sharjah Airport said it will continue investing in operational readiness and service enhancements to meet growing travel demand, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless passenger experience while supporting the sustainable growth of Sharjah’s aviation sector.