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Etihad Rail allows passengers to travel with pets on UAE passenger trains

Passengers can travel with pets but strict carrier and baggage rules apply

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Etihad Rail train, the UAE's first passenger train, on its inaugural journey at Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2026.
Etihad Rail train, the UAE's first passenger train, on its inaugural journey at Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2026.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Passengers travelling on the UAE's Etihad Rail passenger service can bring their domestic pets on board, provided they follow the railway operator's baggage and safety rules.

Etihad Rail launched its first passenger service connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. The journey takes one hour and 45 minutes, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 200kph. It marks the first phase of Etihad Rail's passenger network, which will eventually connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE.

If you are planning to travel with a pet, here's what you need to know.

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Pets allowed on Etihad Rail passenger trains

Etihad Rail permits domestic pets, including dogs and falcons, to travel on board as long as they are transported in an approved pet carrier.

The carrier must not exceed 55cm × 40cm × 23cm and must remain with the passenger throughout the journey.

Passengers should also note that:

  • The pet must remain inside the carrier at all times.

  • The pet carrier counts as the passenger's standard carry-on luggage allowance.

  • Passengers cannot bring both a pet carrier and a separate carry-on cabin bag.

  • Only one pet carrier is permitted per passenger.

  • Pets must remain under the owner's control throughout the journey.

Trained and certified assistance dogs are also permitted but must be booked in advance through Etihad Rail's Contact Centre.

Pushchairs and mobility aids

Families travelling with children can bring one pushchair free of charge for each child, provided it is folded before boarding. Etihad Rail also recommends wrapping pushchairs to help protect them during travel.

Passengers using wheelchairs or other mobility aids are also accommodated. However, only electric wheelchairs fitted with integrated manufacturer-installed batteries are accepted, and dedicated wheelchair spaces must be reserved when booking.

Items you cannot bring on board

Etihad Rail has strict rules on items that are not permitted on its passenger services to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone on board.

The following items are strictly prohibited:

  • Weapons of any kind.

  • Explosives and explosive materials.

  • Flammable or hazardous substances.

  • Narcotics and illegal drugs.

  • Alcoholic beverages.

  • Smoking devices and electronic cigarettes.

Bicycles and e-scooters

Passengers are also not permitted to bring:

  • Bicycles.

  • Scooters.

  • E-scooters.

  • E-bikes.

Oversized items that obstruct aisles or luggage storage areas are also prohibited. In addition, passengers may not carry any item that could pose a safety risk, cause inconvenience to others or produce strong odours that may affect fellow travellers.

Travellers are advised to review Etihad Rail's full list of restricted and prohibited items before their journey to help ensure a smooth boarding process.

Related Topics:
Etihad Rail

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