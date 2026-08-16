Airlines warn of delays, advise travellers to complete formalities in advance
UAE residents travelling to India should allow extra time at the airport as enhanced security measures remain in place at several major airports until August 20.
With additional screening and higher passenger volumes expected, travellers are being advised to plan ahead and avoid last-minute arrivals.
India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with tighter security introduced at airports and major transport hubs.
Passengers flying to cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram may face additional security checks and longer queues. Travellers should allow extra time for check-in, baggage drop, security screening and boarding.
Airlines are also advising passengers to arrive well before their scheduled departure times.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Delhi: Security checks have been increased, and passengers should allow additional time for airport procedures. Travellers heading to the capital should also factor in possible traffic and road restrictions.
Mumbai: Enhanced security measures are in place until August 20. Passengers have been advised to arrive early as mandatory checks could take longer.
Bengaluru: The airport expects higher passenger volumes around the Independence Day period. Travellers should leave for the airport early and allow sufficient time for check-in and security.
Kochi: Cochin International Airport has strengthened security, with enhanced checks on passengers, baggage and cargo continuing until August 20. Visitors are also not permitted inside the domestic and international terminals during this period.
Thiruvananthapuram: Passengers should expect additional mandatory security checks and arrive early with their travel documents ready.
Airlines operating UAE-India services have issued similar advisories.
Air India has asked passengers travelling between August 10 and 20 to arrive well in advance because enhanced security could increase processing times.
IndiGo has warned of longer processing at various checkpoints and advised passengers to allow extra time for traffic, parking, check-in and security.
SpiceJet has advised passengers travelling between August 11 and 20 to reach the airport well ahead of their scheduled departure.
UAE travellers should also complete India’s mandatory Air Suvidha 2.0 online health declaration before arriving in the country.
The requirement applies to international passengers arriving in India, including Indian citizens. Travellers should complete the declaration before heading to the airport and keep their confirmation details accessible.
Arrive early: Allow extra time for check-in, security and boarding.
Check your flight: Confirm the latest flight status with your airline before leaving.
Complete Air Suvidha 2.0: Submit the mandatory online health declaration before arrival.
Keep documents ready: Have your passport, ID, boarding pass and declaration details accessible.
Expect longer queues: Additional screening could increase processing times.
Plan your journey: Allow extra time for traffic, parking and possible road restrictions.
Follow baggage rules: Check your airline’s latest cabin and checked-baggage requirements.
Cooperate with security staff: Additional passenger and baggage screening may be carried out.
For UAE residents travelling to India, the safest approach is to build extra time into the journey. Check your flight status, complete all required online formalities and follow the latest instructions from your airline and airport before setting off.
With enhanced security measures continuing until August 20, arriving early can help travellers avoid unnecessary stress and last-minute delays.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.