UAE-India travellers face should expect tighter airport security
Dubai: UAE travellers flying today are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia continue to report changes on selected regional services, while other flights remain scheduled.
The latest changes are concentrated on services between the UAE and Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional destinations. Passengers should also allow extra time at airports during the busy summer travel period.
The Strait of Hormuz crisis is deepening after ADNOC confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while transiting the waterway on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control. The incident comes as the IEA warns that reopening the Strait is becoming increasingly urgent as global oil stockpiles fall.
The UAE has also reported attacks on two tankers, while pollution concerns are growing following oil washing ashore near Qeshm Island and a major spill off Oman.
Meanwhile, the US is increasing economic and military pressure on Iran, while Tehran disputes claims that shipping through the Strait is operating normally.
Etihad Airways said flights EY643 and EY644 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport will operate as scheduled.
However, flights EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 have been cancelled until August 21.
The airline said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements, including reaccommodation on other services.
Emirates' latest information shows that the status of selected Dubai services remains unavailable at the time of checking.
Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI): status unavailable
Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH): status unavailable
Emirates said flight status information for affected routes will be available 24 hours before departure.
The airline has also said Dubai-bound passengers can change their travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10. Fare and tax differences may still apply.
Air Arabia has reported cancellations on several UAE-regional services.
The latest cancellations listed include:
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain
G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9132 – Sharjah to Doha
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling to the airport.
flydubai's latest update says flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
The airline is advising passengers to check their flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available and allow additional time to reach Dubai International Airport during the summer peak.
Passengers departing from Dubai on flydubai are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or modify selected UAE and regional services.
British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman until October 25, while reducing frequencies to Doha and Riyadh.
Philippine Airlines' Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
Air France has suspended Riyadh flights until August 14, and Dubai and Beirut services until August 18.
Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, although services to Iran remain suspended.
Air Canada has extended its Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions, with Dubai services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.
Singapore Airlines has pushed back the resumption of its Dubai flights to October 24.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, citing risks linked to missile and drone activity.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Flights between the UAE and India remain a major focus for travellers during the summer peak.
Passengers flying to India should factor in tighter airport security ahead of the country's Independence Day on August 15.
Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have advised passengers to arrive early, warning that additional security checks could increase processing times.
Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also asked passengers travelling during the Independence Day period to allow extra time for security screening, check-in and other airport formalities.
India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with enhanced security measures in place at airports and major transport hubs.
India has relaunched its Air Suvidha portal as Air Suvidha 2.0, requiring international passengers to complete a mandatory online health declaration before arriving in the country.
Beyond individual flight cancellations, the broader security situation continues to affect air travel across the Gulf.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone advisory remains in place for Gulf airspace until August 31 because of risks linked to missile and drone activity.
Regional developments also continue to affect shipping and energy markets, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key concern.
Check your flight status before leaving home.
Follow the latest updates through your airline's website or app.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your passport, ID and boarding pass readily accessible.
Complete online check-in where available.
Make sure your contact details are up to date so the airline can reach you.
Be prepared for last-minute schedule changes or cancellations.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.