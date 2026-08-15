UAE flyers urged to check flights as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face disruption
UAE travellers flying today should check their flight status before heading to the airport. Most services continue to operate, but airlines are making changes to selected regional routes, particularly flights to Bahrain and Kuwait, amid the ongoing regional security situation.
With UAE airports entering one of the busiest periods of the summer travel season, passengers should also allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration.
UAE residents’ update for today: The US-Iran conflict remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, with tensions escalating after President Donald Trump said he could declare the strategic waterway US territory, a claim Iran has rejected. ADNOC also confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the strait, with no injuries reported. The developments continue to affect regional security, shipping, energy prices and air travel, with implications for UAE residents. Read more
Etihad Airways: Some Abu Dhabi-Bahrain flights are operating as scheduled, while several services have been cancelled until August 21.
Emirates: Selected Dubai-Bahrain flights have been cancelled, while the status of some Dubai-Kuwait services remains unavailable.
Air Arabia: Several flights between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain have been cancelled or delayed, with some services yet to depart.
flydubai: Regional services continue to operate, but passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling.
International airlines: Several carriers continue to suspend or adjust selected UAE and regional services.
Flights between the UAE and India remain a key focus for travellers during the summer peak.
Passengers travelling to India today should allow extra time at airports because of heightened security measures for Independence Day on August 15.
Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have advised passengers to arrive early, as additional security checks could increase processing times.
Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also urged passengers travelling around Independence Day to allow additional time for security screening, check-in and other airport formalities.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Etihad flights EY643 and EY644 between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are operating as scheduled.
However, flights EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 have been cancelled until August 21.
Etihad is assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements and has advised customers to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive flight notifications.
Flights EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY654 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi are scheduled to operate.
Emirates has reported the following Dubai-Bahrain services:
EK835: Cancelled
EK837: Cancelled
EK839: Scheduled
The status of some Dubai-Kuwait flights was unavailable at the latest check, with Emirates saying flight information would be available 24 hours before departure.
The airline has also said Dubai-bound passengers can change their travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10. Fare and tax differences may still apply.
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
The airline has nonetheless advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available, and allow additional time to reach Dubai International Airport during the busy summer period.
Passengers departing from Dubai on flydubai are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.
Air Arabia has reported several cancellations and schedule changes involving the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Among the latest updates:
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: 3L020 cancelled; 3L022 not yet departed
Kuwait-Abu Dhabi: 3L021 cancelled; 3L023 not yet departed
Abu Dhabi-Bahrain: 3L015 time updated; 3L017 not yet departed
Bahrain-Abu Dhabi: 3L016 time updated; 3L018 not yet departed
Sharjah-Kuwait: G9068 and G9124 cancelled; G9121 not yet departed
Kuwait-Sharjah: G9069 and G9125 cancelled; G9122 not yet departed
Sharjah-Bahrain: G9107 cancelled; G9101, G9103 and G9105 remain in operation/status pending
Bahrain-Sharjah: G9108 cancelled; other listed services remain subject to departure updates
Some Sharjah-Abha services are also awaiting departure.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or modify selected UAE and regional routes.
British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman flights suspended until October 25; frequencies to Doha and Riyadh reduced.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 2.
Air France: Dubai and Beirut services suspended until August 18.
Turkish Airlines: Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, while services to Iran remain suspended.
Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions extended, with Dubai services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flight resumption pushed back to October 24.
The changes are linked to a combination of operational adjustments, temporary airspace restrictions and the continuing regional security situation.
Airlines are reviewing flight paths and schedules as conditions change, while some carriers have suspended services to affected destinations as a precaution.
Passengers flying from UAE airports should:
Check flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in and airline apps where available.
Keep airline contact details updated for real-time alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, schedule changes or cancellations.
For India travel, allow additional time for heightened security checks.
Most UAE flights continue to operate, but cancellations and schedule changes remain concentrated on selected Bahrain and Kuwait routes, while wider regional services continue to be affected by the security situation.
For passengers travelling to India, heightened security for Independence Day on August 15 adds another factor to today's journey.
Checking with the airline before leaving for the airport and arriving early can help avoid last-minute disruption.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.