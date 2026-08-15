Etihad Airways: Some Abu Dhabi-Bahrain flights are operating as scheduled, while several services have been cancelled until August 21.

Emirates: Selected Dubai-Bahrain flights have been cancelled, while the status of some Dubai-Kuwait services remains unavailable.

Air Arabia: Several flights between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain have been cancelled or delayed, with some services yet to depart.

flydubai: Regional services continue to operate, but passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling.