Sharjah Airport entertains children with summer activities

Interactive activities offered to young passengers and their families at the airport
Sharjah: Sharjah Airport has wrapped up its summer programme for children, offering young passengers a range of cultural, creative and entertainment activities designed to make their travel experience more enjoyable.
Held throughout July and August across the airport’s arrivals and departures areas and passenger lounges, the programme featured puppet shows, storytelling sessions and colouring activities, along with giveaways for children.
The initiative was designed to create a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere for young travellers, while adding fun and creativity to their time at the airport.
Sharjah Airport said the programme forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience, particularly for families travelling with children. By providing interactive activities during different stages of the journey, the airport aims to make travel smoother and more memorable for young passengers.
The programme also reflects the airport’s focus on creating an environment that goes beyond the basic travel experience, with activities aimed at promoting creativity, entertainment and engagement among children.
Through such initiatives, Sharjah Airport continues to strengthen its family-friendly services and ensure that passengers of all ages can enjoy a comfortable and positive journey.