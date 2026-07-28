UAE teaches young entrepreneurs cybersecurity through summer programme

Khalifa Fund and Cyber Security Council equip children with safe digital skills
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has partnered with the UAE Cyber Security Council to provide cybersecurity awareness sessions for children and young people taking part in the Future Entrepreneur Programme 2026 summer camp.
Held under the theme “Their summer today. Their ventures tomorrow… with safety and confidence,” the programme aims to prepare young participants for the digital economy by combining entrepreneurship skills with online safety awareness.
The specialised sessions are being delivered across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra and focus on protecting personal information, securing digital identities and using online platforms and applications safely.
Participants are also being taught how to identify common cyber risks and take steps to protect themselves and their future businesses.
The initiative highlights the importance of cybersecurity in entrepreneurship, particularly as more businesses rely on digital platforms, online payments and customer data.
Through the sessions, participants learn how protecting information and digital assets can support the long-term growth and stability of a business.
The collaboration builds on the strategic partnership between Khalifa Fund and the Cyber Security Council and reflects their efforts to strengthen digital awareness among young people.
The summer camp is open to children and young people aged four to 18 and includes four learning levels designed for different age groups: Young Innovators, Foundation Stage, Intermediate Stage and Advanced Stage.
The programme combines practical activities, interactive workshops, mentoring sessions and project presentations. Participants are encouraged to develop their own ideas and turn them into possible business projects while learning the value of creativity, teamwork and responsibility.
The camp will conclude with a graduation ceremony, during which participants will receive certificates of participation.
Khalifa Fund said the initiative aims to develop young people’s entrepreneurial abilities while ensuring they understand how to use modern technology safely and responsibly.
The programme also supports the UAE’s wider vision of building an economy based on innovation and knowledge by preparing young national talent to lead future projects with confidence.