Khalifa University students develop AI platform to simplify cybersecurity compliance

The platform is designed to reduce the amount of manual work involved in compliance
A group of Khalifa University students has developed a UAE-based startup that aims to simplify cybersecurity compliance for organisations using artificial intelligence and automation.
The startup, Barmous Compliance, was founded in 2025 and is currently preparing to launch pilot projects with early partners. The company is supported by CyberE71, a startup ecosystem backed by the UAE Cyber Security Council, and is focused on helping organisations better manage cybersecurity compliance requirements.
The platform is designed to reduce the amount of manual work involved in compliance by guiding organisations through assessments, organising evidence, identifying gaps and generating reports. It will initially support UAE cybersecurity compliance requirements before expanding to international standards such as ISO.
The idea was developed by founder and CEO Zayed Alnuaimi after completing an internship in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). During the internship, he noticed that many organisations still relied on spreadsheets, emails and manual processes to manage cybersecurity compliance.
Together with his team, he decided to build a solution that would make the process faster and easier.
“Our goal is to help organisations understand where they stand, what is missing and how they can improve their cybersecurity compliance without relying on complicated manual processes,” Alnuaimi said.
The platform includes guided compliance assessments, dashboards to track progress, tools to organise evidence and automated report generation. Future versions are also expected to include integrations with platforms such as Microsoft 365 to help automate evidence collection.
The startup was founded by Alnuaimi alongside co-founders Zayed Muhammad, Chief Operating Officer, and Nasser Alzaabi, Chief Technology Officer. The wider team includes Hamza Tahayneh, Hadher Alameemi, Faisal Alzarooni and Mohamad Aldayeh, bringing together expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development and computer science.
Since its launch, Barmous Compliance has secured several milestones. The company was accepted into CyberE71 and the Khalifa University Entrepreneurship Centre (KUEC) IdeaLab, as well as the AWS/CTIB Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator.
The team also won first place in the cybersecurity category of the Sandooq Al Watan Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition, receiving AED30,000 in funding support. It later secured a total of $35,000 in cloud credits through Amazon Web Services and CyberE71 and finished second in an AWS accelerator startup challenge.
Barmous has also showcased its technology at CyberQ 2025 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi and at Make it in the Emirates 2026 through the UAE Cyber Security Council and CyberE71 ecosystem.
The founders say they hope to build a homegrown cybersecurity solution that supports organisations across the UAE before expanding into regional and international markets.