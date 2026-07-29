"By bringing one of India's most trusted payment platforms to one of the world's most iconic destinations, we are making it easier for millions of Indian visitors to engage with the UAE's tourism and attractions sector."

The launch expands NEOPAY's partnership with NIPL, which first introduced QR-based UPI merchant payments in the UAE in 2022. While Indian visitors have already been able to make in-store UPI payments at participating merchants, they can now also pay online for tickets before travelling.

According to the companies, At the Top, Burj Khalifa is the first attraction in the UAE to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions , allowing Indian visitors to pay through the attraction's official website using their preferred payment method.

"By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE."

As one of Dubai's most popular attractions, At the Top, Burj Khalifa welcomes millions of visitors every year, including a large number from India. The new integration allows visitors to purchase tickets and experiences online using UPI, creating a smoother journey from trip planning to arrival.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.