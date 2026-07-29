At the Top becomes the first UAE attraction to accept UPI for online ticket bookings
Dubai: Indian travellers planning a trip to Dubai can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets for At the Top, Burj Khalifa online, making it easier to plan their visit before arriving in the UAE.
The new payment option has been introduced through a partnership between NEOPAY, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Emaar Entertainment, the companies said in a joint statement.
According to the companies, At the Top, Burj Khalifa is the first attraction in the UAE to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions, allowing Indian visitors to pay through the attraction's official website using their preferred payment method.
The launch expands NEOPAY's partnership with NIPL, which first introduced QR-based UPI merchant payments in the UAE in 2022. While Indian visitors have already been able to make in-store UPI payments at participating merchants, they can now also pay online for tickets before travelling.
Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY, said the launch is "a landmark moment" for the company.
"By bringing one of India's most trusted payment platforms to one of the world's most iconic destinations, we are making it easier for millions of Indian visitors to engage with the UAE's tourism and attractions sector."
He added that NEOPAY is the first company in the GCC to introduce UPI acceptance for e-commerce transactions.
As one of Dubai's most popular attractions, At the Top, Burj Khalifa welcomes millions of visitors every year, including a large number from India. The new integration allows visitors to purchase tickets and experiences online using UPI, creating a smoother journey from trip planning to arrival.
The companies said the move reflects growing demand for seamless cross-border digital payments while strengthening the payment link between India and the UAE.
Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International, said Indian travellers increasingly want payment options that are "simple, familiar and seamless" when travelling abroad.
"By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE."
An official spokesperson for Emaar Entertainment said India is one of the attraction's most important international visitor markets.
"By introducing UPI as a payment option for online bookings, we are making the customer journey simpler, more intuitive and more convenient for Indian guests from the moment they begin planning their visit."
The companies said integrating UPI into the attraction's online booking platform highlights the growing role of digital payments in international travel while strengthening tourism and economic ties between India and the UAE.