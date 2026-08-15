Massive crowds gather as world’s tallest tower is draped in the tricolour in special show
Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Saturday night to mark India’s 80th Independence Day, drawing massive crowds to the landmark.
As usual, the world’s tallest tower celebrated India’s national occasion and the longstanding ties between India and the UAE.
The iconic landmark was illuminated in India’s flag colours—saffron, white and green—as Indian expats and other UAE residents and visitors gathered to watch the special show marking the milestone day beyond the borders of India.
The stunning light show drew huge crowds, mostly patriotic Indian expats, celebrating and saluting their motherland. Cheering spectators were heard shouting slogans hailing India.
Most of the people gathered around the landmark pulled out their mobile phones to capture the illuminated display, with many recording videos and taking photographs of the spectacle.
Some rushed to post the videos on social media with pride and patriotism. “India’s pride shining bright on the Burj Khalifa! From Dubai to every Indian heart—our Tiranga stands tall, glowing with freedom, unity and pride. Happy Independence Day!,” X user Bindiya Farswani posted along with a video of the show with a different background music.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai also shared a video and posted: "As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the magnificent Burj Khalifa lights up in the vibrant hues of the Tiranga—a spectacular tribute to India’s journey, pride and spirit. A celebration of the enduring India–UAE friendship and the bonds that bring our two nations closer."
The display added to a series of Independence Day celebrations across the UAE, home to one of the largest Indian expatriate communities in the world.
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, there are an estimated 4.5 million Indian expats living in the UAE now.
Earlier, Embassy and the Indian Consulate in Dubai marked India's 80th Independence Day with celebrations that drew unusually large crowds this year, as the milestone anniversary falling on a Saturday holiday brought out families and individuals in record numbers.
Several Indian associations and other community groups also held celebrations to mark the occasion.
The 80th Independence Day marks eight decades since India gained independence from British rule in 1947.