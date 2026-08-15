Expats from different states and walks of life share pride and hopes
Dubai: As India marks its 80th Independence Day, its large and vibrant diaspora in the UAE has come together to reflect on what their mother land means to them from thousands of miles away from home.
From a poet who calls India "a feeling of motherhood" to a doctor who dreams of a nation that blends ancient healing with artificial intelligence, ten Indian expats, from different states and walks of life, share candid, heartfelt thoughts on identity, belonging and the India they hope to see in the years ahead.
While their professions and journeys differ, one thread runs through every voice: pride in where they come from, and hope for where India is headed. Here is what the 10 Indians representing the 4.5-million-strong expat community in the UAE told Gulf News.
Bernard Dsouza, an office manager at one of the world's largest professional services firms who left India three decades ago — six years in Oman followed by 24 in the UAE — says his love for the country has never wavered.
"What keeps me going as an expat is often the thought of my next trip home, sometimes before I've even unpacked from the last one," he says.
His heart, he adds, still belongs to the streets of Bandra, Bombay, where he grew up.
"Distance may have changed my address, but never where I belong."
His dream for India, he says, is for it to become a country the world longs to work and live in, "just as we do here in the Middle East."
For Dr Sowjanya Satish, an anaesthesiologist and pain specialist, India is not just a country but an emotion.
As a doctor who is also a cultural ambassador of Indian handloom sarees, she envisions a nation that embraces artificial intelligence and robotics in healthcare while holding on to its handlooms, handicrafts and the calm of yoga.
"My dream is an India where we stop chasing what's foreign to feel modern," she says, picturing a country that heals the world as a healthcare hub and feeds it through rich agriculture, "rooted in heritage, powered by knowledge."
Entrepreneur Prasanna Somi Reddy Satti says he has watched India transform in his own lifetime: from a remote village with limited opportunity to a nation of startups, digital transformation and space achievements.
He is especially encouraged by improvements reaching India's farmers through better technology, irrigation and markets.
"My dream is to see this growth reach every village and every family," he says, adding that India's greatest strength remains its people.
Advocate Bindu S Chettur reflects on India's rich history, noting that many of the world's greatest ideas in science and philosophy have roots in Indian texts.
"I believe India's greatest chapter is still ahead," she says, hoping to see a nation where innovation and heritage thrive together.
"I want to see India not merely participate in the world but lead it."
Shaikh Muzaffer, founder of the volunteering group Aim India Forum, calls India "my emotion, my identity and my greatest hope."
He dreams of a nation that leads through innovation, education, technology and inclusive development.
"Let us not just celebrate India's progress — let us become the generation that accelerates it," he says, invoking the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
Indian poet Haider Amaan Haider describes India as the rhythm that shaped his voice and the strength guiding his journey abroad.
"It is a feeling of motherhood — a land where my roots, values and memories live together," he says.
Marking the 80th Independence Day from the UAE, he sees India "rising with clarity and courage, embracing innovation while protecting its cultural soul."
For singer Khushwant Singh, India means home, love and pride, shaped by his learning of Hindustani classical music and culture.
"I wish to serve people through my Indian music, whether by performing for them or teaching them Indian instruments and vocals," he says.
His hope is for a cleaner, safer and more developed India where every child receives a good education.
The youngest voice among the group, Grade 9 student Rifa Mohammed Ayub, says the tricolour reminds her of the courage and sacrifices behind India's freedom.
"My dream is to see India reach greater heights in every field, from science, technology and education to sports, arts and innovation.”
She also hopes “to be part of a generation that makes the world look up to us."
Teacher Smitha Rajesh calls India "an emotion, an identity and a timeless legacy," noting the nation's rise through resilience and determination since 1947.
She dreams of an India where every child gets quality education, every youth finds opportunity, and women live with dignity.
"May we build a clean, green, safe and compassionate nation," she says.
Meanwhile, HR manager Joanna Fernandes, says her Indian upbringing taught her to cherish family, respect elders and embrace diversity.
This Independence Day, she remembers the sacrifices of soldiers who keep the flag flying.
"I dream of an India that soars in progress yet never loses its soul. Being Indian was, is, and will forever be my pride,” she says.