Watch: Spider-Man climbs Dubai Frame in stunning live stunt

Thousands watched as a stunt performer scaled the landmark before a Marvel drone show
Saturday night in Zabeel Park the dubai frame was colored in red and blue. After climbing Burj Khalifa spidey took over dubai frame. At 8pm, a stuntman in full Spider-Man suit began climbing the Dubai Frame, and a few thousand phone torches went up with him. Entry was free for public through registration and the meeting point was the Dubai Frame parking area.
He took it slowly, which somehow made it worse for anyone watching from below.
About halfway up, he stopped. Then he turned around to face the crowd, held the pose for a beat, and fired off a few webs into the dark. The noise from the ground at that moment was the loudest it got all night. Pure comic-book instinct, and it landed.
The Frame stands 150 metres tall and roughly 95 metres wide, and holds the record for the largest picture frame in the world. Its whole design premise is the view it holds: old Dubai, with its coral-stone houses and creekside neighbourhoods, sits on one side, while the towers of the modern city fill the other.
So when Spidey reached the top, the shot behind him was the skyline itself. Not a green screen in sight. With great height comes a great camera roll, and everyone there knew it.
The moment he made it up, the sky filled in around him.
The drone show ran through the greatest hits: Spider-Man in mid-swing, then the Hulk in green, then the Brand New Day title card written across the night. The crowd got a Spidey swinging upside down from the Frame itself, which is exactly the pose everyone has been waiting to see somebody attempt at a Dubai landmark. The finale was a fly kick, drone-Spidey launching straight into drone-Hulk.
Fitting, given Mark Ruffalo is part of the Brand New Day cast alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal.
The film landed in UAE cinemas on Thursday, July 30, with Tom Holland back as Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home. The stunt was a one-night thing, so the consolation prize is a cinema ticket and the knowledge that the Frame is open year-round if you fancy the view without the climbing.