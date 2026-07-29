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Is Jeddah Tower on course to become the world’s tallest building?

Construction advances on the 1km Saudi tower set to overtake Burj Khalifa

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The Jeddah Economic City (JEC) Tower is racing to claim the crown as the tallest man-made structure on the planet, setting its sights on towering over Dubai's iconic 828-metre Burj Khalifa. Buckle up, skyscrapers watchers — this one's reaching beyond the clouds.
The Jeddah Economic City (JEC) Tower is racing to claim the crown as the tallest man-made structure on the planet, setting its sights on towering over Dubai's iconic 828-metre Burj Khalifa. Buckle up, skyscrapers watchers — this one's reaching beyond the clouds.
Jeddah Economic City Tower

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower has reached 430 metres, marking a major construction milestone for the building planned to become the world’s tallest skyscraper.

The structure has now completed more than 40% of its planned height of over 1,000 metres, according to an update shared by Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal following a visit to the construction site.

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Prince Alwaleed met the teams working on the project and inspected its progress, offering one of the clearest public indications that construction is continuing after years of delays.

“Praise be to God, work is continuing, and we will complete the world’s tallest tower,” he said.

Construction gathers pace after restart

Work on Jeddah Tower began in 2013 before being suspended in 2018 following financial and contractor-related challenges.

Construction resumed in 2025, with crews continuing to add floors to the landmark mixed-use development.

The latest update places the tower at 430 metres out of a planned height exceeding one kilometre. Once completed, it is expected to surpass Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and become the first building in the world to cross the one-kilometre mark.

What will Jeddah Tower include?

The tower will feature residential properties, a luxury hotel, office space and one of the world’s highest observation decks.

Jeddah Tower will also form the centrepiece of Jeddah Economic City, a 57-million-square-foot development designed to support the kingdom’s ambitions in business and luxury tourism.

The project is being developed by Jeddah Economic Company, which is backed by Prince Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding Company.

Jeddah Economic Company is working with Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture, Thornton Tomasetti, Langan International and Saudi Binladin Group on the project.

Thornton Tomasetti is providing structural design services, while the wider project team also includes Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, RWDI and Dar.

Tower set to overtake Burj Khalifa

Jeddah Tower’s final height will exceed 1,000 metres, placing it above the 828-metre Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The latest construction milestone follows Prince Alwaleed’s site inspection, during which he said he had personally reviewed the progress made by the project teams.

Current estimates cited in the project updates point to completion around 2028, although the final timeline remains dependent on the pace of construction.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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