GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Top 10 tallest under-construction skyscrapers in the UAE (2026)

UAE extends its lead in the global race to build record-breaking towers

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Superskyscrapers: Combo photo shows artists' impression of some of the upcoming supertall buildings under construction in the UAE (from left): The 131-storey Burj Azizi; Downtown Tower (part of the Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti); the 595-metre Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences in Business Bay; and Select Group's Six Senses project in Dubai Marina.
Superskyscrapers: Combo photo shows artists' impression of some of the upcoming supertall buildings under construction in the UAE (from left): The 131-storey Burj Azizi; Downtown Tower (part of the Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti); the 595-metre Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences in Business Bay; and Select Group's Six Senses project in Dubai Marina.
File

The UAE continues to lead the global skyscraper race, driven by private investors.

As of July 2026, six of the world's 20 tallest buildings under construction are in Dubai, reinforcing the emirate's position as the Middle East's skyscraper capital, according to Skyscraper Center.

Get — updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here 

All of the 10 tallest skyscrapers currently under construction in the UAE are in Dubai, highlighting continued investment in luxury real estate and tourism, as per Skyscraper Center.

World-leading projects

Burj Azizi, Burj Binghatti, Tiger Sky Tower and Six Senses Residences all rank among the tallest buildings under-construction anywhere in the world.

There's also the the luxury branding boom: Many new towers are being co-developed with international luxury brands such as Jacob & Co., Mercedes-Benz, Franck Muller, Rixos, Six Senses, and Trump Tower reflecting Dubai's strategy of attracting ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

Mixed-use developments

Most projects combine residences, five-star hotels, observation decks, restaurants and retail to maximize land value and tourism appeal.

By the end of the decade, Dubai is expected to add several new supertall skyscrapers exceeding 500 metres, further widening its lead as the city with the world's largest concentration of ultra-tall buildings outside China.

BuildingHeightLocationConstruction StartedExpected CompletionDeveloper / BuilderDetails
1Burj Azizi725 m (2,379 ft)Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai20252028Azizi DevelopmentsWill become the world's second-tallest building after Burj Khalifa. Mixed-use tower with luxury residences, hotel, retail, observation deck and entertainment venues.
2Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences595 m (1,952 ft)Business Bay, Dubai20222027Binghatti DevelopersUltra-luxury residential tower branded with Jacob & Co. Expected to become the world's tallest residential skyscraper.
3Tiger Sky Tower532 m (1,745 ft)Business Bay, Dubai20242029Tiger PropertiesMixed-use supertall featuring luxury apartments, penthouses, hotel, rainforest attraction, infinity pool and observation deck.
4Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina517 m (1,695 ft)Dubai Marina20242028Select Group & Six SensesWellness-focused luxury residential tower with more than 120 floors and panoramic Gulf views.
5Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower450 m (1,476 ft)Dubai Marina20242027London GateWorld's tallest branded residential clock tower, created in partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller.
6Binghatti Skyblade357 m (1,171 ft)Business Bay, Dubai20252029Binghatti DevelopersSlender residential skyscraper with signature angular architecture and premium residences.
7Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai350 m (1,148 ft)Downtown Dubai20252030Dar Global & Trump OrganizationMixed-use luxury hotel and branded residences overlooking Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.
8Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences348 m (1,141 ft)Downtown Dubai20242028East & West PropertiesBranded luxury residences operated under the Rixos hospitality brand.
9Al Habtoor Tower345 m (1,132 ft)Al Habtoor City, Dubai20232027Al Habtoor GroupMore than 80 storeys with premium apartments overlooking the Dubai Canal.
10Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti341 m (1,119 ft)Downtown Dubai20242028Binghatti Developers & Mercedes-BenzLuxury residential skyscraper inspired by Mercedes-Benz design philosophy, located beside Burj Khalifa.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC launched in Dubai Maritime City

DAMAC opens final tower at Chelsea Residences

2m read
Your art could light up Burj Khalifa. Here’s how

Your art could light up Burj Khalifa. Here’s how

3m read
The aircraft, described by witnesses as roughly the size of a car, slammed into the 109-storey CITIC Tower shortly before 6pm local time.

Plane crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper

2m read
In the 1960s, Dubai was a modest trading town. Today it is one of the world's most ambitious cities. Dubai-it puts a name to the philosophy behind that transformation and aims to embed it across institutions, companies, and future generations.

Why everyone is suddenly saying 'Dubai-it'

5m read