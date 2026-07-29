Top 10 tallest under-construction skyscrapers in the UAE (2026)

UAE extends its lead in the global race to build record-breaking towers
The UAE continues to lead the global skyscraper race, driven by private investors.
As of July 2026, six of the world's 20 tallest buildings under construction are in Dubai, reinforcing the emirate's position as the Middle East's skyscraper capital, according to Skyscraper Center.
All of the 10 tallest skyscrapers currently under construction in the UAE are in Dubai, highlighting continued investment in luxury real estate and tourism, as per Skyscraper Center.
Burj Azizi, Burj Binghatti, Tiger Sky Tower and Six Senses Residences all rank among the tallest buildings under-construction anywhere in the world.
There's also the the luxury branding boom: Many new towers are being co-developed with international luxury brands such as Jacob & Co., Mercedes-Benz, Franck Muller, Rixos, Six Senses, and Trump Tower reflecting Dubai's strategy of attracting ultra-high-net-worth buyers.
Most projects combine residences, five-star hotels, observation decks, restaurants and retail to maximize land value and tourism appeal.
By the end of the decade, Dubai is expected to add several new supertall skyscrapers exceeding 500 metres, further widening its lead as the city with the world's largest concentration of ultra-tall buildings outside China.
|Building
|Height
|Location
|Construction Started
|Expected Completion
|Developer / Builder
|Details
|1
|Burj Azizi
|725 m (2,379 ft)
|Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
|2025
|2028
|Azizi Developments
|Will become the world's second-tallest building after Burj Khalifa. Mixed-use tower with luxury residences, hotel, retail, observation deck and entertainment venues.
|2
|Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
|595 m (1,952 ft)
|Business Bay, Dubai
|2022
|2027
|Binghatti Developers
|Ultra-luxury residential tower branded with Jacob & Co. Expected to become the world's tallest residential skyscraper.
|3
|Tiger Sky Tower
|532 m (1,745 ft)
|Business Bay, Dubai
|2024
|2029
|Tiger Properties
|Mixed-use supertall featuring luxury apartments, penthouses, hotel, rainforest attraction, infinity pool and observation deck.
|4
|Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina
|517 m (1,695 ft)
|Dubai Marina
|2024
|2028
|Select Group & Six Senses
|Wellness-focused luxury residential tower with more than 120 floors and panoramic Gulf views.
|5
|Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower
|450 m (1,476 ft)
|Dubai Marina
|2024
|2027
|London Gate
|World's tallest branded residential clock tower, created in partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller.
|6
|Binghatti Skyblade
|357 m (1,171 ft)
|Business Bay, Dubai
|2025
|2029
|Binghatti Developers
|Slender residential skyscraper with signature angular architecture and premium residences.
|7
|Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai
|350 m (1,148 ft)
|Downtown Dubai
|2025
|2030
|Dar Global & Trump Organization
|Mixed-use luxury hotel and branded residences overlooking Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.
|8
|Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences
|348 m (1,141 ft)
|Downtown Dubai
|2024
|2028
|East & West Properties
|Branded luxury residences operated under the Rixos hospitality brand.
|9
|Al Habtoor Tower
|345 m (1,132 ft)
|Al Habtoor City, Dubai
|2023
|2027
|Al Habtoor Group
|More than 80 storeys with premium apartments overlooking the Dubai Canal.
|10
|Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti
|341 m (1,119 ft)
|Downtown Dubai
|2024
|2028
|Binghatti Developers & Mercedes-Benz
|Luxury residential skyscraper inspired by Mercedes-Benz design philosophy, located beside Burj Khalifa.