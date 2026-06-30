UAE free zones signal confidence as entrepreneurs look to build for the future

Free zones are powering entrepreneurship and sustainable business growth worldwide
At a time when businesses around the world are navigating economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts and rapidly evolving technologies, the UAE is sending a clear message to entrepreneurs and investors everywhere: the country remains firmly open for business and ready for the future.
Much of this confidence is being powered by the nation's free zones. Over the past few decades, they have evolved far beyond their traditional role as business setup destinations to become catalysts for economic growth, innovation and entrepreneurship. Today, the UAE's free zones are dynamic ecosystems that support start-ups, SMEs and multinational corporations with world-class infrastructure, digital-first services, investor-friendly regulations and unrivalled global connectivity.
Their success mirrors the UAE's own economic journey. By consistently investing in future industries, streamlining regulations and creating environments that encourage enterprise, the country has established itself as one of the world's most attractive places to launch and scale a business. Whether in manufacturing, logistics, aviation, technology, media, digital commerce, artificial intelligence or the creative economy, opportunities continue to expand across sectors.
It is this optimism and buoyancy across the free zone landscape that has prompted Gulf News to publish this curated special magazine report, supported by a selection of the UAE's leading free zones and economic zones. Built for Business, Designed for Growth: Expert Insights from World-Class Free Zones, Elite Business Setup Specialists & Top-Tier Tax Advisors brings together the perspectives of some of the country's foremost business enablers and ecosystem builders, reflecting a shared confidence in the UAE's long-term growth story and its ability to remain one of the world's most compelling destinations for enterprise and investment.
The free zones featured in this report embody that spirit of ambition and optimism. From the investor-centric approach of Ajman Free Zone and the global business platform of IFZA Dubai to the growth-focused ecosystem of Dubai South Business Hub, the entrepreneurial agility of Meydan Free Zone, the industrial and maritime strengths of Hamriyah Free Zone, the digital and creative economy platforms of Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) and the knowledge-driven ecosystem of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, each is helping shape the next chapter of the UAE's economic story. Together, they represent the diversity, dynamism and adaptability that have become hallmarks of the country's business ecosystem.
This special Gulf News report explores:
• Why this is the right time to launch a business in the UAE
• How free zones are evolving into integrated growth ecosystems
• The sectors presenting the strongest opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors
• Why speed, flexibility and digital-first services are redefining business setup
• How businesses can build resilience through connectivity and market access
• Why the UAE's long-term economic vision continues to inspire global confidence
As the UAE enters its next phase of growth, its free zones remain among the country's most powerful engines of enterprise, creating opportunities not only for entrepreneurs and investors but also for business set-up specialists, professional services firms, technology providers and a wide ecosystem of ancillary businesses that support enterprise growth.
Their collective message to the world is simple and compelling. The opportunities are real, the ecosystem is ready and the future is being built here. The UAE, means business.