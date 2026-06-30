UAE free zones signal confidence as entrepreneurs look to build for the future

The free zones featured in this report embody that spirit of ambition and optimism. From the investor-centric approach of Ajman Free Zone and the global business platform of IFZA Dubai to the growth-focused ecosystem of Dubai South Business Hub, the entrepreneurial agility of Meydan Free Zone, the industrial and maritime strengths of Hamriyah Free Zone, the digital and creative economy platforms of Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) and the knowledge-driven ecosystem of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, each is helping shape the next chapter of the UAE's economic story. Together, they represent the diversity, dynamism and adaptability that have become hallmarks of the country's business ecosystem.