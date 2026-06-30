Leading voices from UAE free zones, business set-up and taxation shaping the business landscape

Innovation and vision drive next growth phase in entrepreneurship
Innovation, adaptability, and long-term vision drive the next growth phase in UAE entrepreneurship. Influential leaders from the free zone, business services, and taxation sectors reveal how they are creating opportunities, attracting investment, and strengthening the ecosystem
“We offer entrepreneurs a practical, cost-effective, and reliable gateway to the UAE and wider region.”
As entrepreneurs increasingly seek integrated ecosystems rather than standalone licensing solutions, how is Ajman Free Zone evolving its operating model to support innovation, investment, and long-term business growth?
Entrepreneurs today are not only looking for a license, they are looking for confidence. At Ajman Free Zone, our role is to make the journey easier, from the first question to the first customer. We are building an ecosystem where investors find digital services, practical guidance, flexible solutions, and the right environment to grow.
With competition intensifying among global business hubs, what strategic priorities are shaping Ajman Free Zone’s efforts to attract high-growth sectors, international investors, and entrepreneurial talent?
Our priority is to attract businesses that are ready for the future, from digital services and trading to creative industries, consulting, and technology. What makes Ajman Free Zone different is accessibility. We offer entrepreneurs a practical, cost-effective, and reliable gateway to the UAE and wider region.
Ajman Free Zone has earned a reputation for delivering agile, customer-centric services that simplify the business journey for entrepreneurs. How are you leveraging digital transformation, operational excellence, and data-driven insights to further enhance the investor experience?
Digital transformation for us is not about technology alone, it is about saving people time and giving them clarity. Through One Click, faster processes, customer feedback, and better data, we are making the investor experience more transparent, responsive, and personal.
Through its focus on innovation, SME empowerment, and industry diversification, Ajman Free Zone has become an important contributor to the UAE’s economic development agenda. How do you see its role evolving in strengthening regional supply chains, attracting strategic investment, and supporting the country’s long-term growth ambitions?
Ajman Free Zone will continue to support the UAE’s growth by helping more SMEs, innovators, and international businesses establish themselves with confidence. Our contribution is simple: make business easier, support serious investors, and create an environment where companies can stay, grow, and succeed.
“We are building an environment where businesses can connect, grow and contribute to Dubai’s next phase of economic development.”
As Dubai’s economic landscape evolves, how is Dubai South Business Hub redefining the role of business communities by moving beyond office space and licensing to create an environment that actively supports entrepreneurship, innovation, and long-term business growth?
Dubai South has evolved beyond the traditional role of a business licensing destination by creating an integrated ecosystem that brings together infrastructure, connectivity, business support and access to emerging opportunities. The focus is on providing entrepreneurs and investors with the right environment to establish, operate and expand with confidence.
With global competition for talent, investment, and emerging industries intensifying, what role do integrated business ecosystems such as Dubai South play in shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for enterprise and innovation?
Our role is not limited to helping businesses set up. We are creating a platform where companies can access world-class infrastructure, strategic connectivity and an ecosystem designed to support long-term growth.
With proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Etihad Rail, Dubai South offers businesses direct access to regional and international markets while supporting sectors such as logistics, aviation, e-commerce, technology and advanced services.
Dubai’s strength lies in its ability to anticipate what businesses will need next. By combining infrastructure, flexible services and access to a growing economic district, we are helping founders and investors turn opportunity into sustainable growth.
“Our focus is on delivering a business-friendly environment where investors can scale sustainably.”
With global supply chains being reconfigured and manufacturers seeking resilient trade corridors, how is Hamriyah Free Zone positioning itself as a strategic gateway for industrial growth, logistics, and cross-border investment?
At Hamriyah Free Zone, we recognise that businesses today are looking for more than just a location; they need resilience, connectivity, and the ability to serve multiple markets efficiently. Our strategy is built around these priorities.
With direct access to a deep-water port, proximity to Sharjah airport, and seamless road links, Hamriyah Free Zone offers investors a highly connected gateway to the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. This strategic positioning enables manufacturers and logistics operators to optimise their supply chains and reduce time-to-market.
Equally important is the ecosystem we have created. We provide world-class industrial infrastructure, flexible land leasing options, warehouses, and streamlined procedures that allow companies to establish and expand operations with speed and confidence. Our focus is on delivering a business-friendly environment where investors can scale sustainably while benefiting from long-term stability and strong regional market access.
As sustainability, digitalisation, and advanced manufacturing reshape industrial competitiveness, what long-term priorities are guiding Hamriyah Free Zone’s efforts to attract future-focused businesses and strengthen the UAE’s industrial ecosystem?
Our long-term vision is to support the UAE’s shift toward a smarter, greener, and more advanced industrial base. We are prioritising investment in digital services, sustainable practices, and infrastructure that supports advanced manufacturing and high-value industries.
By continuously enhancing ease of doing business and aligning with national strategies, we aim to attract future-ready companies and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global industrial and trade hub.
“IFZA will continue to be an ambassador for the UAE’s economic vision.”
As global competition for entrepreneurs and capital intensifies, how is IFZA supporting business beyond setup and licensing?
IFZA was established nine years ago with a clear ambition to do things differently: to attract business into the UAE by giving entrepreneurs flexibility, operational excellence, and a customer experience that supports them beyond setup as they adapt, scale, and diversify. Our entrepreneurial thinking offers a similar mindset to that of the companies we serve, so we offer them an wholistic ecosystem of services that remove the barriers for growth for them.
How is IFZA meeting expectations for digital experiences, regulatory clarity, and global market access?
Cross-border entrepreneurs need speed, clarity, and trusted access. IFZA combines technology-enabled processes with access to clear regulatory pathways and an ecosystm of more than 2,500 global Professional Partners, including consultants, law firms, tax advisors, and corporate service providers. Through IFZA Academy, we equip these partners to promote the UAE confidently within their own networks, creating a scalable global reach.
Which sectors are driving IFZA’s next phase of growth?
We are seeing strong momentum across AI-enabled businesses, digital services, e-commerce, consultancy, and sustainability-focused ventures. With access to thousands of approved activities and multi-activity licensing options in Dubai, IFZA supports entrepreneurs to scale and pursue multiple opportunities as their businesses evolve.
How will IFZA’s role evolve as the UAE accelerates economic diversification?
IFZA will continue to be an ambassador for the UAE’s economic vision. Our partner-driven model, supported by representative offices in 11 countries, enables us to reach investors and entrepreneurs globally. Having attracted more than 75,000 companies globally, our role is to keep simplifying access, reinvesting in our platform, and supporting the UAE’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and cross-border growth.
“Three priorities guide us: speed with integrity, removing friction at every stage, and enabling scale.”
Meydan Free Zone has evolved beyond a traditional business licensing destination. How are you shaping an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, scale, and contribute to the UAE’s broader economic ambitions?
People see the front end, a company set up in under an hour. What they don’t see is the machinery underneath that makes that possible and keeps it reliable at volume. That’s where I spend my time. Coming from a background in finance and audit, I obsess over the parts of the journey that usually break: reconciling banking, KYC, compliance, and renewals so they happen in the background rather than landing on the founder’s desk. When those systems run cleanly, an entrepreneur stops managing process and starts compounding output. Multiply that across thousands of companies and you have measurable input into the UAE’s non-oil GDP, which is exactly what the national strategy is built to grow.
As competition for global talent, capital, and high-growth businesses intensifies, what strategic priorities are guiding Meydan Free Zone’s efforts to create new opportunities and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and investment?
You can’t win the global contest for talent and capital on incentives alone, they’re easily matched. You win on the system behind them. Three priorities guide us: speed with integrity, because businesses expect both and I won’t trade one for the other; removing friction at every stage, engineering out the points where founders lose time; and enabling scale, not just entry. Many places help you start a company, far fewer are built to help you grow into a global one. That gap is where we focus.
“At SHAMS, adaptability and innovation are at the core of our strategy.”
With the rapid growth of the creator economy and digital-first businesses, why is now an opportune moment for entrepreneurs to launch ventures through SHAMS?
The creator economy and digital entrepreneurship sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by advancements in technology, evolving consumer behavior, and increasing demand for digital content and services. This presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses.
At SHAMS, we have strategically positioned ourselves as a catalyst for this new generation of businesses by providing a flexible, business-friendly ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, content creators, freelancers, and startups to establish and grow their ventures efficiently. Our streamlined licensing solutions, cost-effective packages, and supportive regulatory environment enable businesses to launch quickly and focus on innovation and growth.
Beyond licensing, SHAMS offers access to a vibrant creative community, modern infrastructure, networking opportunities, and specialised facilities such as content creation and production spaces. We believe that entrepreneurs thrive when they are part of an ecosystem that encourages collaboration, creativity, and knowledge exchange.
As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, SHAMS serves as an ideal gateway for businesses seeking regional and international growth. We are committed to empowering visionary entrepreneurs and helping them capitalize on the immense opportunities presented by the digital economy.
How is SHAMS adapting its business model, licensing frameworks, and support services to meet the evolving needs of startups operating in media, technology, and other emerging sectors?
At SHAMS, adaptability and innovation are at the core of our strategy. We continuously evolve our business model to reflect the changing needs of start-ups and entrepreneurs across media, technology, creative industries, and emerging sectors. Our licensing frameworks are designed to offer maximum flexibility, allowing businesses to operate across multiple activities and adapt as they grow. We regularly review and enhance our offerings to ensure entrepreneurs can respond quickly to market opportunities and technological advancements without unnecessary barriers.
In addition, SHAMS has expanded its ecosystem beyond traditional business setup services. We provide access to specialised initiatives, training programs, creative facilities, networking platforms, and strategic partnerships that help startups build capabilities and accelerate growth. Through initiatives such as content creation spaces, media production facilities, and innovation-focused programs, we support businesses throughout their development journey.
We are also investing in digital transformation and technology-driven services to simplify processes and enhance the customer experience. Our goal is to create an environment where entrepreneurs can focus on innovation while SHAMS provides the infrastructure, resources, and support needed for long-term success.
By fostering collaboration between creators, innovators, investors, and industry leaders, SHAMS continues to strengthen its role as a dynamic business ecosystem that empowers startups to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.
“We’ve adapted our operating model to accommodate SMEs across industries.”
Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone has evolved beyond its publishing roots to support a broad spectrum of entrepreneurs and SMEs. How are you redefining the role of specialised free zones in fostering innovation and enabling business growth across diverse sectors?
Historically, a specialised free zone catered to a specific industry. At Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone, we recognised early that modern SMEs, regardless of industry, have the same core operational requirements: speed, adaptability, and resource optimisation. While our foundation today remains rooted in publishing, we’ve adapted our operating model to accommodate SMEs across industries.
That’s why we’ve introduced instant business licenses, assistance with opening corporate bank accounts, and allow founders to add up to 5 different activity groups on each license. Each of these steps have removed traditional barriers to entry without significantly driving up costs for our founders.
Ultimately, each of these steps are about creating a completely frictionless process. When there’s less friction, there’s more speed, and consequently, more innovation.
In an increasingly digital and knowledge-driven economy, what strategies are you implementing to help entrepreneurs access new markets, embrace emerging technologies, and build globally competitive businesses from Sharjah?
Our main strategy focuses on converting market entry into immediate operational momentum. That’s why we offer a completely remote business set-up process. Also, our relationships with leading UAE banks mean that we’re able to help our clients open a corporate bank account in just three working days!
We’re also the free zone with the most partnerships in the UAE, at more than a hundred partners. Thanks to them, we’re able to offer more than Dh30,000 in free partner benefits to our clients, giving them an operational head-start that’s difficult to compete against.
In a sense, at SPC Free Zone, you don’t need to seek out new opportunities. Here, the opportunities find you.
“At A&A Associate, our teams adapt as fast as the rules move.”
As businesses navigate an increasingly complex environment shaped by evolving tax regulations, compliance requirements, and expansion opportunities, how is A&A Associate redefining the role of business advisory services beyond company formation to become a long-term growth partner for entrepreneurs and investors?
By mid-2025, the UAE crossed one million active business licences. A market that size is a market that has matured. And as the market matures, business advisory services are not a “nice-to-have” but an absolute must. For years, advisory work sat at the edge of that calculation. It was deemed useful, but optional. That is no longer true. Corporate tax, economic substance rules, and beneficial ownership reporting have turned compliance from a filing exercise into a discipline you have to run on purpose. If you get a structure wrong or miss an obligation, and the cost shows up quickly, in penalties. Just recently, a business bypassed our guidance and selected an incorrect corporate activity, resulting in an immediate regulatory fine. With the right advisory partner, these costly missteps are entirely preventable.
The UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is attracting founders from around the world. What emerging trends are you seeing in how businesses approach market entry, financial planning, and governance, and how should advisory firms adapt to support this next phase of growth?
In an era of hyper-accessible information, founders are rarely short on input. They have conflicting opinions, generic templates, and plenty of advice that stops the moment the licence is issued. What they are short of is someone who can read a regulation, see where it is heading, and turn that into a decision they can act on. That gap, between information and judgment, is where the expensive mistakes tend to live, and a good advisor can bridge that gap meticulously.
At A&A Associate, our teams adapt as fast as the rules move. Every policy update is analysed, understood, and integrated into our daily practice, ensuring the counsel you receive reflects the market as it stands this quarter, not as it was last year. The upfront cost of corporate set-up is the easy part to quote. The harder part, and the standard to which we hold ourselves, is accountability for where a founder stands years down the line.
“We serve as a trusted business advisory partner, conecting entrepreneurs and UAE licensing authorities.”
As entrepreneurs increasingly seek strategic guidance beyond company formation, how is Aurion Business Consultants evolving its role to help businesses navigate regulatory complexity, scale sustainably, and unlock new growth opportunities?
In today’s competitive business environment, entrepreneurs need more than a great idea. They need expert guidance to navigate regulations, make informed decisions, and seize growth opportunities. AURION serves as a trusted business advisory partner, bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and UAE licensing authorities. By simplifying legal procedures and administrative requirements, AURION enables business owners to focus on growing their ventures.
The UAE remains a preferred destination for startups, SMEs, and international investors due to its pro-business policies, strategic location, and world-class Free Trade Zones. These zones offer flexible licensing options, advanced infrastructure, 100% foreign ownership, and tax-efficient business structures. However, selecting the right jurisdiction and maintaining regulatory compliance require specialized expertise. AURION helps businesses identify the most suitable setup aligned with their long-term objectives.
Recognising that every business has unique requirements, AURION provides customised solutions throughout the business lifecycle. Its services include company formation, corporate documentation, business registration, shareholding amendments, Corporate Tax and VAT registrations, compliance management, license renewals, and company liquidation support. This comprehensive approach ensures businesses remain compliant and operationally efficient at every stage.
With the UAE attracting a diverse mix of global investors, startups, and SMEs, what emerging trends are reshaping business advisory services, and how can consultants help strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem?
Beyond business setup, AURION acts as a strategic advisor and registered agent for various UAE Free Trade Zones, liaising directly with government authorities on behalf of clients. The firm keeps entrepreneurs informed about evolving regulations, tax obligations, and compliance requirements while offering practical solutions to complex challenges.
Through personalised consultancy, regulatory expertise, and end-to-end corporate support, AURION transforms administrative complexities into strategic advantages, helping entrepreneurs establish, manage, and expand successful businesses in the UAE with confidence and long-term sustainability.
“We help founders see Corporate Tax in UAE as proof that their business is built to last.”
As businesses navigate a more complex regulatory environment shaped by corporate tax, transfer pricing, and evolving compliance requirements, how is BCL Globiz helping organisations turn compliance into a strategic advantage rather than a cost of doing business?
We reframe the question for our clients. Compliance done late is a cost. Compliance built into the structure is leverage. A business with clean books, defensible Transfer Pricing and a sound tax position moves faster, raises capital more easily, and negotiates from strength. We at BCL Globiz help founders see Corporate Tax in UAE not as a burden, but as proof that their business is built to last. The discipline itself becomes a competitive asset.
With technology, automation, and data analytics transforming financial management, what role do modern advisory firms play in helping entrepreneurs build scalable, financially resilient businesses that can compete globally?
Automation handles the mechanics. Our role is judgement. We at BCL Globiz give founders live, automated MIS so they can see cashflow, margin and burn in real time, then we interpret it. Data tells you what happened. A good advisor tells you what to do next. That combination is what lets a small UAE business compete on a global stage.
“We encourage clients to view compliance as a strategic enabler rather than a regulatory obligation.”
As regulatory frameworks evolve and businesses face increasing pressure to navigate taxation, governance, and compliance requirements, how is MCA Management helping organisations transform these obligations into drivers of growth and long-term value creation?
At MCA, we encourage clients to view compliance as a strategic enabler rather than a regulatory obligation. Strong governance, effective financial controls, proactive tax planning, and robust risk management frameworks create the foundation for sustainable growth. Our role is to help businesses integrate these requirements into their decision-making processes, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen stakeholder confidence. Organisations that build strong compliance and governance frameworks are often better positioned to manage risk, attract investment, and create long term value in an increasingly dynamic business environment.
With technology, data analytics, and shifting regulatory expectations reshaping the advisory landscape, what capabilities do professional services firms need to develop to remain strategic partners in strengthening the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem?
The advisory profession is evolving rapidly. Businesses today expect advisors to combine regulatory expertise with technology, automation, data analytics, and practical implementation capabilities. Professional services firms must be able to translate complex regulatory requirements into actionable business solutions that improve efficiency and support growth. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, advisors must also adopt a forward looking approach that helps businesses anticipate change, embrace digital transformation, and build resilience in a constantly evolving environment.
“We help founders and family businesses ask the difficult questions early.”
As the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem matures and regulatory expectations evolve, how is MI Capital helping businesses move beyond compliance-driven decision-making to build stronger governance frameworks, attract investment, and create long-term enterprise value?
For many business owners, this is the conversation they postpone. It is sensitive, uncomfortable, and deeply personal. Yet in today’s UAE, avoiding succession discussions is no longer a matter of preference; it is a governance risk. As the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem matures, families are moving beyond basic company formation toward more deliberate structures for ownership, succession, asset protection, and continuity. The rising use of foundations in DIFC and ADGM reflects this shift: wealth creators are recognising that legacy must be planned before uncertainty forces the conversation.
With expertise spanning corporate finance, tax advisory, restructuring, and investment solutions, how do you see integrated advisory firms shaping the next phase of growth for UAE businesses navigating expansion, digital transformation, and cross-border opportunities?
At MI Capital, our work often begins where families feel least comfortable. We help founders and family businesses ask the difficult questions early: Is the successor defined? Are assets clearly identified? Who has decision-making authority? How will disputes be managed? How can family wealth be preserved across generations? A foundation is not merely a compliance vehicle. When designed well, it provides clarity, protects assets, supports investor confidence, and ensures that enterprise value is not weakened by ambiguity without losing the control of assets. The strongest businesses are not only built to grow. They are structured to endure.
“Our role is to turn regulatory complexity into a competitive edge.”
As the UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs and global investors, what key shifts are you seeing in business setup trends, and how is Smart Zone helping companies capitalise on these opportunities?
The biggest shift I’m seeing? Entrepreneurs are no longer setting up to plant a flag - they’re relocating real operations.
A decade ago, the question was how fast I can get a licence. Today’s founders ask something far more strategic: how do I structure for tax, banking, and scale from day one. The UAE has matured from an easy place to start a business into a serious base for global operations, and the calibre of investor has risen with it.
That sophistication raises the stakes. With Corporate Tax, mandatory e-invoicing, and tighter reporting standards now part of the landscape, business setup is no longer a one-time event - it’s the start of an ongoing compliance relationship.
This is exactly where Smart Zone has evolved from facilitator to strategic partner. From corporate structuring and banking facilitation to tax, accounting, and e-invoicing readiness, our role is to turn regulatory complexity into a competitive edge.
Looking ahead, what are the most important factors entrepreneurs should focus on to build resilient, scalable businesses in the UAE’s increasingly competitive and innovation-driven economy?
Three things. Choose a structure built for where you’re going, not just where you start. Treat financial transparency and tax infrastructure as an asset, not overhead. And don’t navigate complexity alone. In an economy designed for unlimited growth, the founders who build with that clarity are the ones who scale. That’s the difference Smart Zone helps create.
“We’ve built an integrated ecosystem of verticals to meet the vision of every business founder.”
With entrepreneurs today seeking support that extends far beyond company formation, how is Shuraa Business Setup helping founders navigate regulatory change, market expansion, and long-term business growth while contributing to the UAE’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem?
Entrepreneurial needs have fundamentally evolved. Founders today arrive with a vision and expect a partner who can help architect the entire journey – not just process paperwork. At Shuraa, we’ve built an integrated ecosystem of verticals to meet that demand: from licensing and legal structuring, to in-house tax consulting, PRO services, business centres, and bank account facilitation, all under one roof. Beyond individual clients, every business we establish contributes to UAE employment, foreign investment, and GDP, which directly advances the nation’s ambition to be the world’s most entrepreneur-friendly economy.
Having worked with businesses across a wide range of industries and jurisdictions, what emerging trends are you seeing in how entrepreneurs approach business setup, investment, and expansion, and how should advisory firms adapt to remain strategic growth partners?
Three shifts are reshaping the landscape: the rise of digital-first founders drawn by the UAE’s infrastructure and connectivity; growing demand for combined business setup and Golden Visa solutions; and the sophistication corporate tax now demands from day one. Advisory firms that cannot deliver genuine tax strategy alongside formation services will become irrelevant. At Shuraa, we’ve responded by expanding our tax vertical, launching AI-powered compliance tools, and training consultants to lead as strategic partners and not transactional facilitators.