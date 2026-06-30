Leading voices from UAE free zones, business set-up and taxation shaping the business landscape

People see the front end, a company set up in under an hour. What they don’t see is the machinery underneath that makes that possible and keeps it reliable at volume. That’s where I spend my time. Coming from a background in finance and audit, I obsess over the parts of the journey that usually break: reconciling banking, KYC, compliance, and renewals so they happen in the background rather than landing on the founder’s desk. When those systems run cleanly, an entrepreneur stops managing process and starts compounding output. Multiply that across thousands of companies and you have measurable input into the UAE’s non-oil GDP, which is exactly what the national strategy is built to grow.