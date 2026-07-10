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Confused about UAE corporate tax? FTA answers 15 common business questions

From Free Zones to family offices, here's what the latest FTA guidance clarifies

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Confused about UAE corporate tax? FTA answers 15 common business questions
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Dubai: The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has published its most comprehensive summary yet of Corporate Tax private clarifications, consolidating dozens of questions submitted by taxpayers into a single reference guide.

The document, which compiles private clarifications issued up to May 2026, does not introduce new tax rules. Instead, it explains how the FTA interprets existing legislation across a wide range of scenarios involving Free Zone businesses, foreign companies, investment funds, family offices, partnerships, logistics operators and multinational groups.

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For businesses that have spent the past two years navigating the UAE's Corporate Tax regime, the publication offers one of the clearest indications yet of how the authority is likely to apply the law in practice.

1. Does a foreign company need a UAE trade licence to create a taxable presence?

Not necessarily. The FTA says whether a foreign business has a Permanent Establishment depends on the facts of each case—not simply on whether it holds a UAE trade licence.

The authority states: "It depends on the facts and circumstances of each case." A fixed place through which core income-generating activities are carried out may constitute a Permanent Establishment. It also notes that an aggregate presence of more than six months within a relevant 12-month period may indicate permanence, while activities that are merely preparatory or auxiliary generally would not.

2. How are Free Zone branches treated for Corporate Tax?

The FTA says branches located in different Free Zones are not assessed separately.

Instead, the legal entity and all its Free Zone branches are treated collectively when determining whether it qualifies as a Qualifying Free Zone Person.

A mainland branch, by contrast, is treated as a domestic or foreign Permanent Establishment, with its income assessed separately.

3. Can transfer-pricing adjustments cost a company its Free Zone tax benefits?

Not automatically. The FTA confirms that a business will not lose Qualifying Free Zone Person status simply because its financial statements did not record transactions at arm's-length prices, provided appropriate transfer-pricing adjustments are made in its Corporate Tax Return.

4. What does the FTA mean by 'adequate substance'?

The authority makes clear that substance involves much more than maintaining a Free Zone licence. It considers whether the business has sufficient assets, qualified full-time employees and operating expenditure relative to its activities.

For example, a property-leasing business with no dedicated employees may struggle to demonstrate that it performs its core income-generating activities. Employees sponsored by related parties may still count if the Free Zone company bears the employment cost and controls the employment relationship. Shared office space can also satisfy the requirement if it is appropriate for the scale of the business.

5. Can overseas warehouses or third-country trading affect Free Zone status?

Not by themselves. The FTA says overseas warehousing and shipping do not automatically disqualify a business from being a Qualifying Free Zone Person.

The determining factor is whether the company's core income-generating activities continue to be carried out in a Designated Zone with adequate substance.

6. When is a customer considered the 'Beneficial Recipient'?

This question matters for many trading businesses. The FTA says a customer is regarded as the Beneficial Recipient when legal ownership passes to that customer and it has the unrestricted right to use, enjoy or resell the goods.

The authority also clarifies that businesses carrying out qualifying commodity trading activities do not need to perform this Beneficial Recipient test for every transaction.

7. Can goods bought from mainland or overseas suppliers still generate Qualifying Income?

Yes. The FTA says goods imported or purchased from non-Free Zone businesses can still generate Qualifying Income when they are sold to an eligible Free Zone customer who is the Beneficial Recipient.

8. What has the FTA clarified for REITs and investment funds?

Investors in qualifying Real Estate Investment Trusts are taxed on distributable income—not unrealised gains.

The authority also says that qualifying limited partnerships investing in companies with immovable property income do not automatically lose their exempt status simply because those investee companies earn such income.

9. Do foreign investors in UAE partnerships always need to register for Corporate Tax?

No. According to the FTA, non-resident investors in qualifying limited partnerships do not automatically have Corporate Tax registration or filing obligations where they earn only UAE State Sourced Income and are not otherwise regarded as Non-Resident Persons for tax purposes.

10. What has the FTA said about family foundations?

The authority draws a distinction between family foundations and ordinary companies. A limited liability company or private company investing on behalf of family members does not become a Family Foundation simply because of its ownership structure.

The FTA also confirms that certain real estate investments undertaken by Family Foundations may qualify for tax-transparent treatment where the activity is not conducted through a business licence.

11. Does intellectual property always need UAE registration?

No. The FTA says intellectual property does not always require patent or copyright registration if it is automatically protected under UAE legislation upon creation.

12. Which manufacturing and commodity trading activities qualify?

The guidance provides several practical examples. Packaging and repackaging can qualify as processing activities.

Physical commodity trading and derivatives used to hedge those activities may qualify, but speculative derivatives trading does not. The FTA also says recognised cash-settled derivatives may be used to establish a quoted market price for qualifying commodities.

13. Can shares sold within 12 months still qualify as investments?

Yes, in some cases. The FTA says shares may still qualify where the taxpayer can demonstrate that the original intention was to hold them for investment for at least 12 months, rather than trade them for short-term gains.

The authority also says writing option contracts does not qualify as an investment-holding activity.

14. What has changed for shipping, logistics and financial services?

The FTA clarifies that ship ownership, management and operation can each qualify independently as qualifying activities. Port agency and cargo handover services may also qualify, while simply buying and selling ships does not.

For wealth and investment management businesses, the authority distinguishes holistic advisory services from execution-only brokerage. Referral commissions may qualify in certain circumstances, but brokerage and matched-principal trading generally do not unless they are ancillary to broader wealth management activities.

15. What counts as headquarters services?

The FTA provides one of its clearest explanations yet. Headquarters services may include group management, procurement, business planning, risk management, captive insurance, administrative support and coordination of related companies.

Routine IT support or standalone marketing services provided to a single group company would generally not qualify as headquarters services because they do not involve managing or overseeing the wider group.

Verdict: Is the FTA changing the Corporate Tax law?

No. The publication does not amend the legislation. Instead, it brings together the authority's interpretation of existing Corporate Tax provisions after considering real questions submitted by taxpayers.

The recurring message throughout the document is that Corporate Tax outcomes depend on commercial substance rather than legal form. The FTA repeatedly assesses arrangements according to the underlying facts, business purpose and evidence supporting each transaction rather than relying solely on legal structures.

For Free Zone businesses, multinational groups, investors, family offices and companies reviewing their Corporate Tax positions, the guide provides a practical roadmap for assessing whether existing structures, documentation and day-to-day operations remain aligned with the FTA's interpretation of the law as compliance enters a more mature phase.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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