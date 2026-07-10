Confused about UAE corporate tax? FTA answers 15 common business questions

The document, which compiles private clarifications issued up to May 2026, does not introduce new tax rules. Instead, it explains how the FTA interprets existing legislation across a wide range of scenarios involving Free Zone businesses, foreign companies, investment funds, family offices, partnerships, logistics operators and multinational groups.

Not automatically. The FTA confirms that a business will not lose Qualifying Free Zone Person status simply because its financial statements did not record transactions at arm's-length prices, provided appropriate transfer-pricing adjustments are made in its Corporate Tax Return.

Instead, the legal entity and all its Free Zone branches are treated collectively when determining whether it qualifies as a Qualifying Free Zone Person.

The authority states: "It depends on the facts and circumstances of each case." A fixed place through which core income-generating activities are carried out may constitute a Permanent Establishment. It also notes that an aggregate presence of more than six months within a relevant 12-month period may indicate permanence, while activities that are merely preparatory or auxiliary generally would not.

Not necessarily. The FTA says whether a foreign business has a Permanent Establishment depends on the facts of each case—not simply on whether it holds a UAE trade licence.

For businesses that have spent the past two years navigating the UAE's Corporate Tax regime, the publication offers one of the clearest indications yet of how the authority is likely to apply the law in practice.

The authority also clarifies that businesses carrying out qualifying commodity trading activities do not need to perform this Beneficial Recipient test for every transaction.

This question matters for many trading businesses. The FTA says a customer is regarded as the Beneficial Recipient when legal ownership passes to that customer and it has the unrestricted right to use, enjoy or resell the goods.

Not by themselves. The FTA says overseas warehousing and shipping do not automatically disqualify a business from being a Qualifying Free Zone Person.

For example, a property-leasing business with no dedicated employees may struggle to demonstrate that it performs its core income-generating activities. Employees sponsored by related parties may still count if the Free Zone company bears the employment cost and controls the employment relationship. Shared office space can also satisfy the requirement if it is appropriate for the scale of the business.

The authority makes clear that substance involves much more than maintaining a Free Zone licence. It considers whether the business has sufficient assets, qualified full-time employees and operating expenditure relative to its activities.

No. According to the FTA, non-resident investors in qualifying limited partnerships do not automatically have Corporate Tax registration or filing obligations where they earn only UAE State Sourced Income and are not otherwise regarded as Non-Resident Persons for tax purposes.

The authority also says that qualifying limited partnerships investing in companies with immovable property income do not automatically lose their exempt status simply because those investee companies earn such income.

Yes. The FTA says goods imported or purchased from non-Free Zone businesses can still generate Qualifying Income when they are sold to an eligible Free Zone customer who is the Beneficial Recipient.

Physical commodity trading and derivatives used to hedge those activities may qualify, but speculative derivatives trading does not. The FTA also says recognised cash-settled derivatives may be used to establish a quoted market price for qualifying commodities.

No. The FTA says intellectual property does not always require patent or copyright registration if it is automatically protected under UAE legislation upon creation.

The FTA also confirms that certain real estate investments undertaken by Family Foundations may qualify for tax-transparent treatment where the activity is not conducted through a business licence.

The authority draws a distinction between family foundations and ordinary companies. A limited liability company or private company investing on behalf of family members does not become a Family Foundation simply because of its ownership structure.

Routine IT support or standalone marketing services provided to a single group company would generally not qualify as headquarters services because they do not involve managing or overseeing the wider group.

For wealth and investment management businesses, the authority distinguishes holistic advisory services from execution-only brokerage. Referral commissions may qualify in certain circumstances, but brokerage and matched-principal trading generally do not unless they are ancillary to broader wealth management activities.

The FTA clarifies that ship ownership, management and operation can each qualify independently as qualifying activities. Port agency and cargo handover services may also qualify, while simply buying and selling ships does not.

Yes, in some cases. The FTA says shares may still qualify where the taxpayer can demonstrate that the original intention was to hold them for investment for at least 12 months, rather than trade them for short-term gains.

For Free Zone businesses, multinational groups, investors, family offices and companies reviewing their Corporate Tax positions, the guide provides a practical roadmap for assessing whether existing structures, documentation and day-to-day operations remain aligned with the FTA's interpretation of the law as compliance enters a more mature phase.

The recurring message throughout the document is that Corporate Tax outcomes depend on commercial substance rather than legal form. The FTA repeatedly assesses arrangements according to the underlying facts, business purpose and evidence supporting each transaction rather than relying solely on legal structures.

No. The publication does not amend the legislation. Instead, it brings together the authority's interpretation of existing Corporate Tax provisions after considering real questions submitted by taxpayers.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.