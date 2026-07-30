Meydan Free Zone: Where entrepreneurs find lasting momentum

Meydan Free Zone positions itself as more than a business license provider. In a market crowded with free zones and business setup options, what fundamental problem are you solving differently, and how has that shaped the brand’s evolution?

What we recognised early at Meydan Free Zone is that entrepreneurs don’t just need a business license, they need a launchpad. That insight shaped everything: how we built the brand, how we communicate, and how we designed the customer experience from the ground up. We became the UAE’s first fully digital free zone not as a marketing position but as a genuine operating philosophy. When a business owner can set up entirely online, access banking referrals, compliance support and business services within a single ecosystem, you stop being a transaction and start being a partner in someone’s journey. That shift, from provider to ecosystem, is the fundamental problem we solved and the idea the entire brand is now built around.

Having worked closely with thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners setting up in the UAE, what are the most common growth misconceptions you encounter, and why do so many companies still struggle to translate ambition into sustainable expansion?

The most common misconception I see is that visibility equals growth. Business leaders invest heavily in being seen, through events, social media and advertising, without the infrastructure to convert that attention into anything sustainable. The second is that marketing is a cost centre rather than a revenue driver. Across every sector I’ve worked in, the companies that scale consistently are the ones that treat marketing as a strategic function with measurable outcomes, not a support service that activates after the product is ready. The brands that endure are the ones where strategy, content, CRM and performance are working as one engine, not in silos.

The UAE has become one of the world’s most competitive business ecosystems. Looking ahead, what emerging shifts in entrepreneurship, brand building and market entry do you believe will separate tomorrow’s business leaders from the rest?

The entrepreneurs who will lead tomorrow’s market are already thinking beyond borders. The UAE has created an environment, through regulation, infrastructure and vision, that makes it one of the most compelling places in the world to build a global business. What will separate the leaders from the rest is how quickly they move from a transactional mindset to a relational one. Consumers here are sophisticated, mobile and loyal to brands that speak to them with authenticity and consistency. The companies that invest in brand as a long-term asset, not just a campaign, will be the ones that endure.

You’ve built Meydan Free Zone’s marketing function from the ground up and developed a high-performing team across multiple disciplines. As a leader, what has been your biggest lesson in letting go of control while still maintaining a clear vision and direction?

The biggest lesson has been that clarity is more powerful than control. Early in my career I believed that being across everything was what made things excellent. What building a high-performing team at Meydan Free Zone has reinforced is that excellence comes from equipping people with the right context, the right tools, and the trust to run. My role is to set the vision clearly, protect the standards, and then get out of the way. That only happens when you lead with trust rather than oversight.

From being recognised among the UAE’s most influential marketing leaders to shaping how one of the country’s most innovative free zones communicates its value, what legacy are you ultimately hoping to build, and how do you want the next generation of entrepreneurs to describe your impact?