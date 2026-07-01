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Compliance, credibility, clarity: The Smart Zone formula for sustainable business growth in the UAE

Trusted by thousands, built to help the next generation last

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GN Focus
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(L to R) Khushbu Bhatia, Partner & Head of Marketing, Smart Zone and Mahima Sharma, Managing Partner, Smart Zone
(L to R) Khushbu Bhatia, Partner & Head of Marketing, Smart Zone and Mahima Sharma, Managing Partner, Smart Zone

Since 2010, Smart Zone has had a front-row seat to one of the great economic stories of our time.

As the UAE built its reputation as one of the fastest, easiest places in the world to start a business, Smart Zone was there at ground level — enabling the launch of more than 35,000 companies for founders from over 70 countries, across free zones, mainland, and offshore jurisdictions. For years, the UAE sold itself on one promise: speed. You could land, register a company, and be open within days. That promise built a reputation, and an economy. But in 2026, a quieter, more consequential shift is underway. The market is growing up, and Smart Zone is helping businesses grow up with it.

The founders arriving today are different — more sophisticated, more global, asking sharper questions. Not how fast can I start, but how do I build something that lasts. The rules have changed with them. Corporate Tax has redefined how companies structure themselves. Mandatory e-invoicing is reshaping daily operations. Audit-ready accounting and structured tax planning are now baseline expectations for everyone. It’s a shift Smart Zone has built itself around — evolving from a company formation specialist into a full-service partner spanning corporate structuring, tax and accounting, e-invoicing readiness, banking facilitation, and visa services.

“Entrepreneurs today aren’t just setting up — they’re building for scale, compliance, and longevity,” says Mahima Sharma, Managing Partner at Smart Zone. “We’ve gone from helping people start businesses to helping them build ones that endure.”

“Credibility is the new currency,” adds Khushbu Bhatia, Partner & Head of Marketing. “The businesses that win pair a compliant, well-run foundation with a clear, confident story.”

Speed got the UAE noticed. Substance will keep it ahead.

And Smart Zone remains the proven partner - trusted by thousands, built to help the next generation last.

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