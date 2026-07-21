Who are Amit Bhatia and the Mittal family? Meet the investors eyeing a Liverpool Football Club stake

British Indian tycoon Amit Bhatia leads bid for minority stake in Liverpool
According to reports, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has confirmed that a consortium led by British Indian businessman Amit Bhatia is in talks to buy a strategic minority stake in Liverpool Football Club.
According to the Financial Times, Liverpool Football Club has been valued at more than $6 billion (£4.5 billion) in the ongoing talks, with Fenway Sports Group expected to retain majority ownership.
So, who are the people behind the consortium?
Amit Bhatia is a 46 year old British Indian businessman who leads the investment group pursuing a minority stake in Liverpool.
A Cornell University graduate, Bhatia began his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley before moving into private equity. He currently manages Swordfish Investments, a multi asset investment firm, and serves as the non executive chairman of building materials company Breedon Group.
Bhatia is no stranger to football. He spent 18 seasons as a director, co owner and former chairman of Queens Park Rangers (QPR), playing a key role in the Championship club's ownership.
However, he recently stepped down from QPR's board and transferred his ownership stake to majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam. The move clears the way for his consortium to pursue an investment in Liverpool without breaching football ownership regulations.
Backing Bhatia's consortium is one of the world's wealthiest business families, the Mittals.
Bhatia is married to Vanisha Mittal, the daughter of Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer. Lakshmi Mittal has consistently ranked among the richest people in the world and has built a vast global business empire.
The family's financial strength is expected to provide the backing required for a significant investment in Liverpool, should the deal go through.
The consortium is not made up of traditional private equity investors with no sporting background.
The Mittal family first entered football in 2007 by acquiring a 20 percent stake in QPR alongside Formula One figures Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone. Amit Bhatia later became one of the club's most influential directors and eventually served as chairman.
Beyond football, the wider family also has interests in cricket through a major stake in the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the Indian Premier League.
FSG has confirmed that discussions are taking place but stressed that no agreement has been reached.
If the deal is completed, the consortium would acquire a strategic minority stake while FSG would remain Liverpool's majority owner. The idea is to bring in fresh investment while retaining control of the club.