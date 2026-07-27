Mohamed Salah’s ‘all set’ to join Turkish side Besiktas

Proposed contract would run until 2027, with an option to extend it for another year
Mohamed Salah is reportedly edging closer to a sensational move to Turkish giants Besiktas after leaving Liverpool, with the club said to have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Egyptian forward.
According to reports, Besiktas are ‘confident’ of finalising a deal with Salah in the coming days. The proposed contract would run until 2027, with an option to extend it for another year.
A post on X read: “Mohamed #Salah is getting closer to #Besiktas as a free agent. Agreement in principle for a contract until 2027 (€12m/year) + option for 2028. Coach #Italiano is pushing hard to convince Salah to join Besiktas, who are confident of finalising the deal in the next days.”
Liverpool announced in March that Salah would leave Anfield after the club agreed to cut short his contract by one year, allowing the 33-year-old to pursue a new challenge.
Salah had long been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, where clubs were reportedly prepared to make lucrative offers for his services. A switch to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer was considered among the most likely options for the forward this summer.
However, reports of a potential move to Besiktas first emerged earlier this month after a journalist from claimed the club had made an offer to Salah.
Besiktas subsequently issued a strong denial, dismissing reports that they had reached an agreement with Salah. The Turkish club added that official information regarding its transfer activities would only be shared through its own communication channels.
A transfer expert later explained that Besiktas had indeed made an offer for Salah but that a final agreement had not yet been reached.
Romano also revealed that Salah had received offers from clubs in both MLS and Saudi Arabia, with Besiktas continuing to negotiate while keeping their talks private.
Now, eight days after the club’s initial denial, a latest update suggests that the Turkish side have made significant progress in their pursuit of the former Liverpool star.
If the move goes through, Salah could potentially be joined at Besiktas by another former Liverpool player Darwin Nunez according to several reports.
Nunez joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the previous transfer window, but his spell at the club has reportedly failed to live up to expectations. A loan move to Besiktas could now provide the Uruguayan striker with an opportunity to return to European football.