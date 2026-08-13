And all of a sudden it seems the Turkish Super Lig has again revived interest among top players who are choosing to join major Turkish sides like Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Besiktas.

But the top Turkish clubs have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of Champions League before and that is something the clubs seem to be looking to address this season. As for the plethora of stars who are again making a move to Turkey, it keeps them interested beyond just the Super Lig.

Last season’s Super Lig champions already have several big names in Leroy Sane who moved from Bayern Munich last year. Former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan also joined Galatasaray last year. And then there is Victor Osimhen, the prolific Nigerian striker who moved to Galatasaray two seasons back from Napoli and is currently the highest-paid foreign player in Turkey, earning almost double that of Salah.

Lukaku’s Belgian teammate Leandro Trossard also moved from Arsenal to Besiktas this summer, signalling an exodus to major Turkish clubs and if reports are to be believed, his former Gunners’ teammate Gabriel Martinelli is also being lined up for a move to Galatasaray.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebrated move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in December 2022 had triggered some big-name signings like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez by Saudi clubs, but it seems like players are now choosing to forego big money for a chance to play in the Champions League.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.