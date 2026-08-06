I am here to win, Mohamed Salah receives thunderous Trabzonspor welcome

Red flares engulfed the stadium in a sea of colour as supporters celebrated his arrival
Mohamed Salah received a hero’s welcome as he was unveiled as a Trabzonspor player before a packed Papara Park on Thursday night, with thousands of supporters turning the occasion into one of the most memorable presentations in Turkish football.
When Salah finally emerged from the tunnel wearing Trabzonspor’s No. 10 shirt, the noise reached another level. Red flares engulfed the stadium in a sea of colour as supporters celebrated the arrival of one of world football’s biggest stars.
The Turkish Super Lig club confirmed through its social media channels that the Egypt captain had signed a two-year contract after leaving Liverpool as a free agent at the end of last season.
The unveiling featured a spectacular laser show, with Salah’s image projected across the stadium before he walked onto the pitch alongside Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan to deafening cheers.
Addressing the fans in Turkish before switching to English, Salah thanked supporters for the extraordinary reception.
“I wish I could speak more Turkish by now, but it is still very soon for me,” Salah said.
“The last couple of days have been an experience I have never had in my life. I just want to thank every one of you for being here today and yesterday. You showed me so much love and I never expected that reception.
“I am here to win. I want to win something with this club because you guys showed me so much love and I really, really appreciate that.
“I want to thank the president, of course, for making it happen. I am very happy to be here, and I can’t wait to see you all on the pitch again.”
Salah then completed a ceremonial contract signing before taking a lap of honour around the stadium as supporters repeatedly chanted his name.
Salah’s arrival is regarded as the biggest transfer in Trabzonspor’s history. The move is a major statement from the Black Sea club, which reportedly fought off interest from the Saudi Pro League, Major League Soccer and Turkey’s traditional powerhouses Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas.